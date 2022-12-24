The Mummers Parade will be struttin’ down Broad Street once again on New Year’s Day 2023.

A New Year’s tradition that goes back more than 120 years, it originally grew out of customs that came over with waves of European immigrants into Philadelphia. City councilmember Mark Squilla, who is a Mummer with the Shooting Stars Fancy Brigade, said that “no other place in the world rings in New Year’s like Philadelphia” thanks to the Mummers.

But a number of offensive incidents at past parades means, starting with the 2022 parade, all Mummers must undergo sensitivity training from the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. Skits and themes for the parade also require approval by the commission and Parks and Recreation, Kathryn Ott Lovell, parks and rec commissioner, told The Inquirer in 2021.

As the Mummers return to Broad Street, here’s where and how to join the festivities, how you can survive the traffic chaos, and more.

How to watch the 2022 Mummers Parade

Practical tips

Take transit. With many road closures surrounding the route, it’s highly encouraged to use SEPTA for commuting to the parade. Buses around City Hall and the parade route will be detoured. Information regarding bus detours, alerts, and New Year’s scheduling can be found on SEPTA.org.

Arrive early to get a good spot. Visitors can bring lawn chairs to set up on Broad Street. Currently, the forecast is calling for temperatures in the mid 50s with around a 55% chance of rain throughout the day, so dress accordingly.

You can also watch from home on WDPN-TV (MeTV2) — not on PHL17, which is where it has aired for more than 30 years. MeTV2 will be covering the parade from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on MeTV2 (WDPN-TV), WFMZ.com (online), and the WFMZ+ app (mobile).

What is the parade route?

The parade begins at 9 a.m. at City Hall. A main judging stand is near the start at 15th and Market Streets. The parade travels south down Broad St. to Washington Ave., where it ends by 6 p.m. The Order of March begins with the Golden Sunrise Fancy Division at about 9 a.m., and moves on to the Wench, Comic, String Band, and Fancy Bridge Divisions throughout the morning and afternoon.

Afterward, many of the performers head to South Second Street, known as “Two Street,” for a boisterous party that continues into the night.

Performance areas

While there are performances along the entire parade route, there are also designated performance areas so brigades can present choreographed routines.

The first is at 15th and Market near City Hall , where there will also be a judging stand.

The second is at Broad and Sansom , where only the String Bands perform.

The third is at Broad and Pine , where Fancies, Wenches, Comics, and Fancy Brigades perform.

The final area is at Broad and Carpenter for all groups.

How to get tickets

While the parade is free to attend, you can buy tickets for bleacher seating in the City Hall Performance Zone, as well as for the Fancy Bridge finale performances (at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.) at the Convention Center. Tickets are $25-$38 and can be acquired at the Independence Visitor Center in-person at 599 Market Street or by calling 800-537-7676. Tickets are physical pre-printed tickets, no online tickets are sold.

COVID-19 rules

Even though the parade is outside, COVID-19 is still a concern and it’s a good idea to take precautions — especially following all the holiday gatherings. Stay home if you are sick or have symptoms.

Getting around

Road closures and parking restrictions

Parking restrictions for the 2023 Mummers Parade start on Thursday, Dec. 29 along some areas of the parade route. Most of the parking and traffic restrictions will be lifted after the parade ends.

Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

No parking on the west side of 15th St. from Arch St. to Ranstead St. from from 6 p.m. on Dec. 29 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 2. Street and sidewalk vendors will not be allowed to park in this area either.

Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Starting at 9 a.m. on Dec. 30 through 7 a.m. on Jan. 2, 15th St. will be closed to southbound traffic at John F. Kennedy Bvld. for equipment delivery and setup.

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

No parking on Market St. from 15th St. to 21st St. (both sides) and John F. Kennedy Blvd. from Juniper St. to 20th St. (both sides) from 4 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 6 p.m. on Jan. 1.

Starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 31 through 5 a.m. on Jan. 2, 15th St. will be closed from John F. Kennedy Blvd. to Market St.

Market St. will be closed from 15th St. to 21st St. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. At 3 p.m., It will reopen for the day.

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

These streets will be closed to traffic starting at 3 a.m. on Jan. 1 through the end of the parade:

15th St. from Arch St. to Chestnut St.

Market St. from 15th St. to 21st St.

Benjamin Franklin Pkwy. from 16th St. to 20th St.

North Broad St. from Cherry St. to John F. Kennedy Blvd.

16th St. from Chestnut St. to Race St.

17th St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy to Ludlow St.

18th St. from Ludlow St. to Race St.

19th St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy to Chestnut St.

1500 block of Ranstead St.

1300 block of Carpenter St.

1000 block of South 13th St.

Chestnut St. from 15th Street to 18th St. (north side)

Cherry St. from 15th St. to 17th St.

Arch St. from 15th St. to 17th St.

Washington Ave. from 12th St. to 18th St.

Broad St. will be closed to traffic from South Penn Square to Washington Ave. on Sunday, Jan. 1, starting at 7 a.m. through the end of the parade.

Additional Parking Restrictions on Jan. 1, 2023

There will be temporary “No Parking” zones in effect from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on both sides of street, unless otherwise noted:

Broad St. from Arch St. to Ellsworth St.

Juniper St. from John F. Kennedy Blvd to East Penn Square

South/East Penn Square from 15th St. to Juniper St.

Benjamin Franklin Pkwy from 16th St. to 20th St.

Logan Circle (north side)

North Broad St. from Cherry St. to John F. Kennedy Blvd

16th St. from Chestnut St. to Race St.

17th St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy to Ludlow St.

18th St. from Ludlow St. to Race St.

19th St. from Ben Franklin Pkwy to Chestnut St.

19th St. from John F. Kennedy Blvd to Market St.

1500 block of Ranstead St.

1300 block of Carpenter St.

1000 block of South 13th St.

Chestnut St. from 15th St. to 18th St. (north side)

Cherry St. from 15th St. to 17th St.

Arch St. from 15th St. to 17th St.

Washington Ave. from 12th St. to 18th St.

Can vehicles cross Broad Street during the Mummers Parade?

No cars or motor vehicles will be allowed to cross Broad St. during the parade. The city advises to avoid the area, take alternative routes and for drivers to give themselves extra time to get to a destination.

SEPTA service and detours

SEPTA buses, trolleys, subway lines, the Norristown High Speed Line, and Regional Rail trains will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day. Routes 204, 310, 311 and LUCY will not operate. Market-Frankford and Broad Street Lines will operate a special holiday service. OWL Bus services begin at 12 a.m.

You can follow real-time updates on the agency’s System Status website, TransitView on the SEPTA app (Android and iPhone), or on Twitter at @SEPTA_Bus. More information about Regional Rail train schedules is available on SEPTA’s website.

Additionally, the city advises that transit riders should expect detours for bus routes that travel near the parade, including routes 2, 4, 9, 12, 16, 17, 21, 27, 31, 32, 33, 38, 40, 42, 44, 45, 48, 49, 64,124 and 125.

This story includes earlier reporting from Grace Dickinson.