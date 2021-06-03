National Donut Day is Friday, June 4, and that means free treats at many of the area’s most popular shops. Depending on where you go, you have your choice of doughnut, ranging from cinnamon sugar to classic glazed.

And we won’t judge if you visit all of the locations on this list for a free treat.

Below, find out where you can get a free doughnut in Philadelphia this week.

No purchase is necessary in order to get one of Duck Donuts’ free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar doughnuts on Friday. The deal is limited to one doughnut per person at any one of the shop’s Philly-area locations, which include King of Prussia, Collegeville, West Chester, Marlton, NJ, Levittown, Newark, DE, and Allentown.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 duckdonuts.com, 📷 @duckdonuts

Participating Krispy Kreme locations, including its Bensalem, Collingswood, and Havertown shops, offer a free doughnut of your choice on National Donut Day. Additionally, Krispy Kreme continues its vaccine promotion, which gets you another free doughnut if you show your COVID-19 vaccination card.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 krispykreme.com, 📷 @krispykreme

Dunkin is giving away a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a beverage on Friday.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 dunkindonuts.com, 📷 @dunkin

Tiffany’s Bakery at the Fashion District Philadelphia (between 10th and 11th Street on Market) will give away its DOYO, a steamed (not fried) cake doughnut to the first 200 people Friday. The shop opens at 10 a.m.

📍 1001 Market St.,📞 844-225-3329, 🌐 tiffanysbakeryphilly.com, 📷 @tiffanysbakeryphilly

Where to find vegan doughnuts in Philly

If you prefer your doughnuts be entirely plant-based, there are lots of options, including glazed doughnuts and doughnuts filled with sweet, dairy-free cream.

