Keeping up with pandemic guidelines is a marathon. And there are a ton of rules and regulations to sift through. So we’ve broken down New Jersey’s reopening info to give you an overview of what’s allowed across the state.
Although many earlier restrictions have been lifted, the risk of the coronavirus remains. Most businesses can now reopen if they follow coronavirus mitigation requirements, but experts advise continued caution. Guidelines are also expected to continuously evolve. Check back for updates, and for the latest information, COVID-19 case numbers, and full details on rules and regulations, visit covid19.nj.gov.
😷 + 🏠 Wearing a mask is required in indoor spaces open to the public, including retail, recreational, and entertainment businesses, government buildings, and on public transportation.
😷 + 🏢 Wearing a mask is required in indoor commercial spaces closed to the public, including office buildings, when individuals are in prolonged proximity to others.
😷 + 🌳 Wearing a mask is required in outdoor public spaces when social distancing is not possible.
↔️ You must practice social distancing (6+ feet) with those outside of your household
🏠 Teleworking, or remote work, is still encouraged when possible.
👥 + 🏠 Social gatherings (indoors): 25% capacity with a maximum of 25 people
👥 + 🌳 Social gatherings (outdoors): 500 people or fewer
🍽 + 🌳 Dining (outdoor): 50% capacity
🍽 + 🌳 + 👥 Maximum of 8 customers per table, unless from an immediate family or the same household
🍽 +🌳 + 🌤 Areas with a fixed roof, if two sides are open, comprising over 50% of their total wall space, qualify as outdoor dining.
🍽 +🏠 Dining (indoor): 25% capacity
🍽 +🏠 + 👥 Maximum of 8 customers per table, unless from an immediate family or the same household
🍽️ + 😷 Masks are required except when eating or drinking at your table
🎥 🎶 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people
👥 + ↔️ Groups that buy tickets together can sit together, but must be at least 6 feet apart from all other groups
🖼 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people
🛍 50% capacity
🕘 Stores must operate exclusive hours for high-risk individuals
🏀 🤸♀️ 25% capacity with a maximum of 25 people for indoor practices and competitions. (If there needs to be more than 25 people for practice or competition, such as players, coaches, and referees, that’s OK as long as there are no unnecessary individuals such as spectators. But you still can’t have more than 25% capacity of the room with a maximum of 150 people.)
🌳 +⚽️ + 👥 500 people or fewer for outdoor competitions and tournaments
😷 Staff, parents, guardians, and visitors are required to wear masks at practices and games. Athletes are encouraged to wear masks during downtime, but not during physical activity.
🏅 Sports under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) or the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) must also follow those associations' rules.
👹 Professional sports teams that train or play in New Jersey can practice and engage in games or matches, if their leagues resume competition.
🏋🏾 25% capacity
👥 + ↔️ Group activities must be limited to one individual per 200 square feet of accessible space or less, and all individuals must maintain 6 feet of distance from others during the entire class.
📑 Guests (and employees) must complete a questionnaire and be screened for illness upon entry.
🚿 Locker rooms can only be used for hand washing and using the restroom, except in gyms with pools, where showers are allowed but must be individually sectioned showers or communal showers with installed barriers/partitions.
🏊🏿♀️ Indoor pools must be limited to 25% capacity, and lap swimming is restricted to one direction per lane or one swimmer per lane.
🌡 Guests (and employees) must be screened for illness upon entry.
🎳🕹🎨 25% capacity for indoor venues
🕹🌡 Arcade guests (and employees) must be screened for illness upon entry.
📋 Full guidelines for recreational businesses and additional guidelines for arcades
🛐 + 🏠 Indoor gatherings for religious activities must be limited to 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people.
🛐 + 🌳 There is no limit for outdoor religious gatherings.
👥 + 🏠 25% capacity with a maximum of 150 people for indoor events
🕺🏻🚫 No dance floors.
👥 + 🌳 500 people or fewer; social distancing required
📋 Full guidelines for wedding venues and funeral and memorial services
📚+ 🏠 25% capacity
🎰 25% capacity, not including employees
📑 Guests must complete a COVID-19 questionnaire upon entering.
↔️ There must be one empty position between a single guest and another unrelated guest at table games and gaming machines.
🎢 + 💦 + 🎈+ 🌳 50% capacity for outdoor areas
🎢 + 💦 + 🏠 25% capacity for indoor areas
🌡 Guests (and employees) must be screened for illness upon entry.
🎢 + 💦 + ↔️ Seating on amusement rides must be adjusted to ensure social distancing.
Note: The above provides an overview of the guidelines in New Jersey. For more details and a comprehensive report on rules and regulations, visit covid19.nj.gov/pages/reopen.