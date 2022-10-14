As the weather gets colder in Philly, the craft beer gets a little darker, a little heavier, and a little stronger.

Oktoberfest may have officially ended in Germany, but that doesn’t mean the celebrations need to stop in the states. Nobody would know if you wanted to sport your dirndl or lederhosen in the privacy of your house, and this year, the celebration can go back to what’s truly the focal point of the event: beer.

In Philly, we have the finest collection of breweries that are worth their malt, and every year as the leaves start to change, they come out with their own Oktoberfest-inspired and fall-flavored brews.

Here’s a list of 10 of our favorites to try if you haven’t yet. Some beers were sweet, malty Märzens, while others were pale, crisp festbiers more similar to what you’d find in Germany, but they all 1) fit with the changing weather, and 2) should be available at some point during the autumn months at your local beer stores and taps.

5.4% ABV

This Märzen is the namesake of Attic Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest event at their beer garden — Funktoberfest. It’s delicious and malty, with a taste of toasted biscuit and a hint of vanilla.

Keep in mind, Oktoberfest ended so this beer is almost tapped. But if you’re looking for another good fall choice, try the award-winning English-style, Bloodhound Brown Ale (ABV 5 %).

🌐 atticbrewing.com, 📍 137 Berkley St., 📞 267-748-2495

7.8% ABV

Evil Genius’ chocolate pumpkin porter is an excellent way to bring in fall. With hints of cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, and chocolate, Trick or Treat is a dark robust fall beer for any occasion. Be sure to check out their new Auntie Anne’s pretzel beer, too.

🌐 evilgeniusbeer.com, 📍 1727 N Front St., 📞 215-425-6820

6% ABV

A traditional German-style lager, Forest & Main’s Festbier is a likely contender for Philly’s favorite fall beer. Brewed with German Pilsner, Munich malts, and Hallertau Select hops, then slowly fermented with Forest & Main’s house lager yeast, Festbier delivers a classic Munich beer punch. The result is a light honey color brew tasting of apple strudel and lemongrass tea.

🌐 forestandmain.com, 📍 33 East Butler Ave. Ambler, PA, 📧 info@forestandmain.com

5.8% ABV

Sticking with the classics, Human Robot in North Philly brews a traditional Märzen-style lager. A blend of Vienna and Munich malts, with German Hersbrucker hops, and fermented with a house lager yeast.

🌐 humanrobotbeer.com, 📍 1710 N 5th St., 📞 215-978-4000

6.3% ABV

A Love City take on a traditional German-style Oktoberfest beer, Love Fest is brewed with malt from Weyermann Malting in Munich. Flavors of toasted bread, dark fruit, and caramel will coat your palette with a sweet, refreshing finish.

🌐 lovecitybrewing.com 📍 1023 Hamilton St. Philadelphia, PA 📞 215-398-1900

5.2% ABV

Neshaminy Creek Brewing Co.’s Oktoberfest beer may have a Halloween name, but it’s still a Märzen-style lager. Medium-bodied, filled with Herkules and Hallertauer hops, it gives you a rich flavor of candied ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg. This beer is perfect to pair with festive treats like ginger snaps and some good fall bread.

🌐 neshaminycreekbrewing.com, 📍 909 Ray Ave. Croydon, PA, 📞 215-458-7081

6.1% ABV

Sly Fox’s take on a Märzen lager, this amber-gold beer brings a moderately sweet, earthy, and warm flavor followed by toasted bread, caramel, and savory malt with hints of spices.

🌐 slyfoxbeer.com, 📍 20 Liberty Blvd., Suite 100, Malvern, PA, 📞 484-328-3567

5.4% ABV

This smooth and balanced brew is a traditional Märzen-style lager with a caramel and malty flavor. A rich amber-colored beer, it looks as good as it tastes with a clean, fresh finish.

🌐 sterlingpig.com, 📍609 W. State St. Media, PA, 📞 484-444-2526

5.6% ABV

Another Märzen-style lager, Victory’s Festbier is sweet and refreshingly smooth. Brewed with German malts and aged to perfection, this Oktoberfest beer is a reliable choice for all fall festivities.

🌐 victorybeer.com, 📍 1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., 📞 445-223-1130

8% ABV

Imperial Pumpkin Ale is a fall favorite among fans of Weyerbacher’s huge collection of beers. The kind of beer you cozy up next to a bonfire with, Imperial Pumpkin tastes of caramel, toasted bread, cinnamon, nutmeg, and more.

Weyerbacher’s tap room is temporarily closed , but they’re still stocking shelves and distributing their beer throughout the region. You can also buy their beer for pick up from online retailers.

🌐 weyerbacher.com, 📞 610-559-5561