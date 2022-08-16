Earlier this summer, Evil Genius founders Luke Bowen and Trevor Hayward were kicking around Oktoberfest beer ideas. Their thoughts naturally turned to the pretzel, that age-old partner of beer.

Bowen grew up in southern Chester County, not far from Downingtown Farmers Market, where the national pretzel giant Auntie Anne’s was founded. “We reached out to them and said, ‘Hey, we are Evil Genius and we are gigantic fans. Would you be interested in talking to us about a collaboration?’ Turns out, some people there knew of our company and were fans of our beer, too.”

They were talking about a literal mash-up. Pretzels in the beer.

Next thing you knew, Auntie Anne’s had provided pretzel dough, which Evil Genius brewer Matt Lally added to the mash. After a few test batches, they arrived at Is Butter a Carb? — unlike an Auntie’s Anne’s pretzel, there’s no butter in there, of course.

Is Butter a Carb? has a golden color with a crisp aroma; the pretzels amp up the yeastiness to go along with malt. At 5.5% ABV, it goes down easily.

It went on sale via Origlio Beverage on Aug 15, and is available on draft at Evil Genius and at certain bars, as well as in cans at distributorships in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island. Figure on $11.99 for a six pack.

Bowen said they hope to keep it around through Oktoberfest, but when it’s gone, it’s gone.

It will be served at Evil Genius’ Oktoberfest party at the brewery (1727 N. Front St.) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday . Planned activities include a stein-hoisting competition at 7 p.m., the Auntie Anne’s Food Truck, and traditional German music. It’s free to attend.