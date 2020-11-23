This far into quarantine, most of us are probably going a little stir crazy — but luckily, we can still pick up new skills online thanks to a flood of online classes that cover everything from art and dance to food and wine.
And that’s true for some local Philly institutions, too. So whether you’re looking to work on your dance moves, get some historical holiday cheer, or teach the kids a little bit of acrobatics, you’re in luck.
We’ve rounded up a few of the best online classes from Philly groups that you can sign up for right now, no matter what your interests are. Check out the list below:
- Who’s it for?: Oenophiles, turophiles, and folks who just fancy a glass of vino and a snack
- What to expect: There’s not a whole lot that goes together better than good wine and cheese. The Wine School of Philadelphia can teach you to put the two together properly with their virtual wine and cheese pairing class, which looks at pairings ranging from classic to unorthodox.($11.99, Dec. 19, 4 p.m., vinology.com)
- Also check out: If cheese isn’t your thing, take a look at their sparkling wine class, or get serious with the “Level One Wine Course,” which includes an exam for a certification from the National Wine School.
- Who’s it for?: Free-running youngsters aged 8 to 12
- What to expect: With all this time inside this year, your kids might have a little cabin fever — but thanks to the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts, they get learn to (literally) climb the walls safely in a “Kids Parkour” class. This workshop focuses on the basics of free-running and parkour — or urban acrobatics — from the comfort of your home. All they need is some stairs, a doorway or hallway, and a couch or bed. ($15, Sundays, 1 p.m., phillycircus.com)
- Also check out: The Philadelphia School of Circus Art has tons of other options for energetic kids, including ones that focus on stretching, handstands, and basic acrobatics.
- Who’s it for?: Tricky dogs and their owners
- What to expect: Training your dog isn’t easy, but Philly Unleashed’s “AKC: Trick Dog Prep Class” makes it fun by adding some impressive tricks into the mix. Taught by certified trick dog instructor Alicia Harantschuk, it’ll help prep your pup for a Novice Trick Dog Title from the American Kennel Club, which requires a mastery of 10 tricks from a list that includes skills like high five, shake hands, kiss, and fetch. ($10, Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., phillyunleashed.com)
- Also check out: If your dog needs a little more training before getting into the tricks, Philly Unleashed has that covered, too. Check out their “Puppy Kindergarten” or “Level 1 Obedience.”
- Who’s it for?: Budding brewmeisters and craft beer connoisseurs
- What to expect: City Brew Tours usually runs beer-soaked tours of about a dozen cities including Philly, though that’s on hold due to COVID-19. So you might as well learn to brew your own beer with their help via the “Live Homebrew Experience” online class. There, you’ll learn how to make your own batch of pale or amber ale with a provided homebrew kit across a 2.5-hour live workshop. Ten days later, you can crack your own cold ones. ($99, runs Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 1 p.m., citybrewtours.com)
- Also check out: You could also skip the brewing and get right to the good part — that is, drinking — with City Brew Tour’s “Beer and Cheese Pairing Happy Hour” (but note, you’ll need to provide your own snacks and booze).
- Who’s it for?: Winter holiday lovers in need of a little traditional, folksy cheer
- What to expect: Based on the Anglo-Saxon term “waes hael,” or “good health,” wassailing is an ancient tradition that’s sort of like caroling. That’ll be limited this year, but you can still do it virtually with the Philly Folk School’s “Winter Wassail Workshop,” which teaches the history and music of this holiday folk tradition. You’ll be in for some songs and carols, recipes for historical holiday foods, and singalongs. ($10-$12, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., pfs.org)
- Also check out: Get the kids into traditional music with “Wee Folk Classes,” or pick up a new skill with PFS’s beginner ukulele class.
- Who’s it for?: Aspiring roastmasters (or just folks who want to brush up on public speaking)
- What to expect: Need to make a toast while getting in a few jabs at this year’s virtual holiday get-togethers? The Off Mic Comedy School — Philly’s first all-virtual stand-up comedy school — can help you out with their “Toast and Roast” workshop, which consists of a half-day interactive class fronted by show producers and comics Spark Tabor and Cynthia Marie. You’ll be landing zingers in no time. ($75, Dec. 12, 4 p.m., offmiccomedyschool.com)
- Also check out: Build your stand-up comedy skills with offerings like “Standup 101″ (or “Standup 201,” if you’re more advanced), or go macabre with a dark comedy workshop.
- Who’s it for?: Kiddos aged 6 to 12 who just gotta dance
- What to expect: Known as “Dance eXchange,” this after school dance program from the folks at BalletX is a good one for youngsters who are learning remotely, and just need to get out a little energy (and stay fit, to boot). Here, they’ll learn basic movements, learn about dance, and groove it out with the rest of the class via Zoom. Plus, instructors focus on self confidence, discovery, and affirmation on top of the fun. (Free, Tuesdays and Thursdays through Dec. 17, 4 p.m., balletx.org)
- Also check out: If you or someone you know is aged 16 to 24 and serious about dance, check out BalletX’s “Virtual Winter Intensive,” which focuses on development and advice for folks looking to break into the world of professional dance.
- Who’s it for?: Fledgling Philly actors
- What to expect: If you’ve been thinking about starting your path to the stage or screen, the Walnut Street Theatre has the perfect class to get you on your journey. This virtual intro to acting class, headed up by performance artist Logan Schulman, is targeted toward adult beginners, and covers the foundation of what it takes to begin on the road to your dream role — or just how to be more confident in your daily life. ($150, Dec. 14-18, 6 p.m., walnutstreettheatre.org)
- Also check out: If your kids have an interest in the stage, the Walnut Street Theatre also offers classes for them, including “Breaking Into the Business” for youngsters aged 10 to 17, and “The Art of Singing” for budding vocalists aged 8 to 11.
- Who’s it for?: Adults with a serious interest in abstract art
- What to expect: Fleisher Art Memorial’s “Abstract and Intuitive Painting” course runs weekly for about two months, and in that time, you’ll get a good foundation in the process of making abstract art — plus knowledge on using acrylic paint, color theory, and history. Please note: You’ll need supplies like a primary color paint set, canvases, brushes, and a palette knife — so come prepared. ($255-$285, Wednesdays from Jan. 6 to March 10, 6:30 p.m., fleisher.org)
- Also check out: Not into abstract art? Check out Fleisher’s other offerings, which include lessons in acrylic painting, art history, and basic drawing.