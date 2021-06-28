The City of Philadelphia’s Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday that 47 of the city’s 68 outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday, June 30th.

Sixteen public pools are expected to open by this weekend, and an additional 30 are scheduled to open over the next 10 days. Pools will be open seven days a week and offer daily open swim and free swim lessons.

The hours have not yet been announced, but they will vary by site, and will be posted on the city’s parks and recreation website.

“We’re pleased to be able to provide residents, and especially young people, with the chance to make some great summer memories as we continue to safely emerge from this pandemic,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

But many of the 22 pools that that will stay closed are in some of the city’s poorest neighborhoods.

According to Maita Soukup, the city’s parks and recreation spokesperson, the city prioritized opening the most largest and heavily used pools in areas across the city.

“In order to make sure that every neighborhood had access to a pool, we looked at the number of visitors and the size of the pool,” Soukup said. “The pools that were the busiest and were the largest were prioritized for opening.”

If your closest pool isn’t opening, there may be another one nearby. Many pools are grouped together closely. When pools became popular in Philadelphia back in the mid 19th century, they were highly concentrated, much like Catholic parishes. But over the years, usage of pools in some of these neighborhoods fell off.

In order for all of the city’s 69 outdoor pools to open, the city needed to certify more than 400 lifeguards. To date, only a little more than 200 lifeguards have been certified, despite the fact the city raised the minimum wage to $15.25 an hour.

Here are the 21 pools that will be closed

Here are the pools that will be open:

Wednesday June 30

James Finnegan (6900 Grovers Ave., 19142)

Samuel (3539 Gaul St., 19134)

Mander (2140 N. 33rd St., 19121)

Vogt (4131 Unruh Ave., 19135)

Thursday, July 1

Bridesburg (4625 Richmond St., 19137)

Francisville (1737 Francis St., 19130)

Lackman (1101 Bartlett St., 19115)

Simpson (1010 Arrott St., 19124)

Friday, July 2

Saturday, July 3

Tuesday, July 6

Anderson (740 S. 17th St., 19146)

Hancock (1401 N. Hancock St., 19122)

Heitzman (2136 Castor Ave., 19134)

Kelly (4231 Landsdowne Dr., 19131)

Max Myers (1601 Hellerman St., 19149)

Wednesday, July 7

Cione (2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125)

Mitchell (3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114)

Penrose (1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122)

Vare (2600 Morris St., 19145)

Pleasant (6720 Boyer St., 19119)

Thursday, July 8

Houseman (5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124)

Jacobs (4500 Linden Ave., 19114)

Kingsessing (4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143)

Sacks (400 Washington Ave., 19147)

Schmidt (113 W. Ontario St., 19140)

Friday, July 9

Saturday, July 10

Pools that are opening soon:

The following pools are scheduled to open soon, but the date has not yet been announced.

