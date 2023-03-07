5 foods not to miss and one to skip at the Philadelphia Flower Show

The Philly Flower Show brought the crowds back to the Philadelphia Convention Center this weekend, hitting the “wow” factor with the Garden Electric theme.

Vibrant blossoms hang from the ceiling at the entrance welcoming first-day visitors to explore everything from the “Eye Candy” exhibit to the glowing “Cerebral Garden” along with other must-see picks by Inquirer reporter Stephanie Farr. There’s also the marketplace filled with vendors offering bouquets, flower crowns, floral baked goods, hanging plant holders, and more.

Walking around the 2,200-to-2,900-square-feet space at the Philadelphia Convention Center will surely build an appetite. You could leave the venue to grab a bite at Reading Terminal or in Chinatown — if you get your hand stamped, you get to return to the show. But there are many food vendors scattered throughout the venue too.

If you’re looking for something to munch on as you explore the Philly Flower Show, here are five food options not to miss and one to skip.

Next to the Flower Show merch shop, you’ll find cauliflower cheesesteaks for $15. Unwrap the parchment paper to find a large hoagie stuffed with turmeric-stained cauliflower, sweet bell and sour banana peppers and smoked provolone cheese. Cajun remoulade mixes with turmeric and garlic spiced cauliflower on a toasted roll for a saucy, tangy sandwich. Snag a table nearby and chow down on the sandwich or enjoy as you walk around the market.

Enter the botanical garden bar by Hendrick’s Gin for three floral sippers at $15 a drink. There’s the fizzy, boozy cucumber lemonade, the classic gin and tonic, and the elderflower-infused cocktail topped with a citrusy edible flower.

While the line is long — expect to stand for 30 minutes with only one bartender making drinks — there are plenty of photo opportunities while you wait. There’s the rose-covered garden swing next to the white antique outdoor table set to your left, and the hat-shaped bench and British phone booth overrun with roses to your right.

What if you could walk around the show munching on sweet, crispy bacon? Head to French Toast Bites close to the entrance of the Flower Show. For $5, you can score three pieces of bacon on a stick.

Bites of French toast (a vegan option is available too) dripping with sweet sauces and coffee are also offered.

Nibble on buttery, salted pretzel twists as you take in the Miniature Settings exhibit. If you’re looking for more, get the pretzel dog instead. The hot dog stuffed in the soft pretzel offers an extra saltiness that’ll keep you content as you take in the installations. Pretzels are $6 and $10 respectively, plus $2 for mustard and cheese dips. Wash it all down with a freshly squeezed lemonade for $8.

Casablanca

Enjoy a big piece of baklava as you explore the Garden Rooms exhibit nearby. The sticky, sweet phyllo triangle pastry is $5.

If you’re hungry for something savory, Casablanca offers a Mediterranean cheesesteak, vegan falafel, grilled chicken wrap, chicken shawarma, vegan jedra, hummus and an eggplant platter.

One more not to miss: Bumbleberry Farms

Samples of their honey-cream spread are worth a trip to booth 614. Try seven different spreads from salted caramel to lemon-vanilla to chocolate raspberry with crunchy mini pretzels from the small, deaf-owned, operated company. If you fancy one of the spreads, you can take it home for $12.50 a jar or $30 for three jars.

What to skip

The water. It’s $5 for Aquafina bottles at various food booths. Bring a personal water bottle instead. There are hydration stations throughout the show to refill and stay hydrated. Better to save the five bucks for baklava or bacon on a stick.