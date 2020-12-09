We had to say goodbye to Poi Dog’s beloved ahi poke bowls and pork-piled lunches when the financial hit from the pandemic closed the restaurant. But you can still enjoy a taste of its Hawaiian flavors. Starting Dec. 15, Poi Dog will offer two sauces online. The ponzu ($14) is made with lavender blossoms from Maui, steeped with dried bonito in Japanese yuzu juice, soy sauce, and rice vinegar. It’s a fun, floral soy sauce substitute for dipping fried dumplings and sushi or for seasoning a pan of noodles.