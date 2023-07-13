Need a Restroom in Philly? Here are 7 free options

Philadelphia’s first Center City public bathroom debuted on Tuesday, but until now, a random portable restroom was your best bet at finding a city-installed loo.

Located at 15th and Arch Streets, this Center City modular bathroom is part of a government pilot program to address the lack of public hygiene options. These new public bathrooms come with many features, including free period products, a changing station, a naloxone station, and a needle disposal.

However, as reported by Inquirer columnist Stephanie Farr on Twitter, the brand-new loo experienced its first clog before completing its first 24 hours as a Philadelphian.

The jury may still be out on how well the program fares, but as Farr writes, there was lots to praise. Still, Philadelphians have plenty of opinions about where locals and visitors alike can duck into for, um, a little quiet time, as evidenced by numerous Reddit threads with public-generated lists for accessible bathrooms. (The Inquirer has not verified the accessibility or availability of the proffered opinions of these Internet good Samaritans, but it’s worth noting that hotels are mentioned quite a bit. Also, RIP Barnes and Noble’s bathroom.)

While we welcome the Phlush with open arms, it may not be convenient to your location when you’re on the brink of personal disaster. Don’t worry, we’ve got you: Below is our non-exhaustive list of verified WCs around town. Need more? Reddit is just a click away, but be warned, as your milage may vary.

Want to share your bathroom intel? Any locations we may have overlooked? Let us know at thingstodo@inquirer.com

1. The Bellevue Hotel

The Bellevue Hotel is known for its opulent lobby and beautiful views of the city. Rooms are above $200 per night, but you can use the restrooms on the 19th floor for free. Take the Broad St. elevator to the XIX restaurant, and go about your business. Do keep in mind the restaurant hours vary depending on the day.

📍 200 S Broad St.

2. Fashion District

Previously known as the Gallery, the Fashion District has free restrooms on every floor. Family bathrooms are located on the concourse level (next to T-mobile), and on the second floor by Levi’s outlet store. If you are looking for a restroom that is wheelchair-accessible the street level, in front of Kate Spade. The mall is open seven days a week, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Monday to Thursday), 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

📍901 Market St.

3. Reading Terminal Market

The Reading Terminal Market is filled with local food, produce and more, but you don’t need to buy anything to access the bathroom. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the doors at Arch Street and 11th Street lead you to the loos, hidden between the Pennsylvania General Store and security. They do have a family restroom in case you need it, and after washing your hands, you can shop the stalls for a little treat.

📍1136 Arch St.

4. The Shops at the Liberty Place

If you are in Center City West, Liberty Place is a popular reprieve, with three restrooms throughout. On the first floor, find the bathroom by Puttshack. On the second level, there is one in the food courtyard and another one next to Victoria’s Secret. You can access them daily, from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., except on Sundays (noon to 6 p.m.).

📍 1625 Chestnut St.

5. Parkway Central Library

Not only does this Free Library of Philadelphia branch have tons of free events, but you can also go into the bathroom without being bothered. There are accessible bathrooms on the ground and first floor with powerful stainless steel hand dryers to die for. You can also find a restroom on the fourth floor, by the Skyline room. Sadly, the library is only open Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — weekend warriors are out of luck.

📍1901 Vine St.

6. The Bok Building

If you are in South Philly, Bok Building lets folks access the bathroom for free. Open to the public with tons of workshops, events and Bok Bar and Irwin’s on the rooftop terrace, no one will stop you with questions about what you’re doing there. More importantly, they have gender-neutral bathrooms in front of the reception desk, and by Machine Shop bakery.

📍1901 S 9th Street

7. Independence Visitor Center

This rec may be too touristy if you are a seasoned Philadelphian but if you can bear the long lines, you can access the restroom. And, according to reporter Anna Orso, they are enormous and very clean.

📍599 Market St.

Other options

If you are far from any of the sites we mention, remember retailers, grocery stores, and pharmacies have bathrooms but you might need to make a purchase . Another option is an app created by a Philly startup Where2go, which shows you nearby restrooms.