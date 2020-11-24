Don’t be surprised if there is a line to get in your favorite store. Per the COVID-19 restrictions, retail stores are only allowed a maximum of five people per 1,000 square feet. If you find yourself waiting, wander into a coffee shop and get some hot chocolate. Window shop at the other stores on the block. Stay in your car. But stick it out. It’s better to wait a little while longer this year than see your store close for good. Also, once you get in there you can rest assured that the shop owner is following the rules and likely taking all the necessary precautions to keep you safe.