From Ethiopian berbere to Indian masala spices, these Philadelphia cheesesteaks go global

In a city known for its sandwiches, cheesesteaks are source of pride and comfort for Philadelphians. Classics abound, but creative takes on the sandwich inspired by the globe exist, if you know where to look. From South Asian masala spices and Korean barbecue to Ethiopian berbere-infused meats, these cheesesteaks go beyond the Cheese Whiz to shake up the flavor and crank up the spice.

While more than 12,000 people have voted in our bracket celebrating the classic, The Inquirer also hit the streets to find alternatives to the cheesesteak we know and love. Sink your teeth into the international Philly cheesesteak scene with these non-traditional sandwiches.

While the name may promise Italian classics, the casual eatery in South Philly also offers a taste of India. Owner Rohit Patel serves a spicy cheesesteak incorporating turmeric, hot pepper, ginger, cumin, cloves and other staple Indian seasonings. He created his Indian-style cheesesteak for customers looking for an extra kick, making the spice blend in-house with local and imported spices.

Order the spicy cheesesteak with Cedar Farms chopped beef or chicken. The sandwich includes fried onions, fresh cilantro and American cheese stuffed inside a roll from Aversa Bakery in South Jersey.

“[My customers] like American food, but they wanted an Indian taste in there,” he said.

📍 1608 South Christopher Columbus Blvd, 📞 215-465-8787, 🌐 little-sicily-pizza.business.site, 🕒 Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

There are many ways to veer from the traditional Philly cheesesteak at University City’s Pakistani hotspot. One of the more popular offerings is the masala cheesesteak, which comes with chicken or beef. The house masala blend includes coriander, cumin, and red chili for a bold, hot cheesesteak that’ll have your eyes watering — order it medium, mild, or spicy with side of waterworks.

📍 4201 Chestnut St., 📞 215-222-8081, 🌐 kabobeesh.com, 🕒 Monday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to midnight

At this West Philly restaurant known for its late night menu and Ethiopian classics, the Ethiopian cheesesteak is redolent with mellow-yet-complex chile flavors of East African berbere spice. The neighborhood favorite’s offering also comes packed with spiced chopped beef or chicken, and American cheese on a long roll from Bakery Brokers. Perfect for late night diners looking for a bite after 10 p.m.

📍 4540 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-386-1444, 🌐 gojjo.us, 🕒 Monday to Sunday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen closes at 11 p.m. daily.

Advertisement

If you are a thrill-seeker, the jerk cheesesteaks at this Northern Liberties jawn will wake you up. What defines Reggae Reggae’s cheesesteaks is the Jamaican scotch bonnet pepper sauce that both marinates and tops the meat for a very sharp kick. While the cheesesteaks are served with pineapple salsa to help neutralize the spice, the sandwich is not for the faint-hearted. But if you still can’t handle the heat, it can be made mild. Whether you choose the grilled jerk chicken or salmon, you’ll find them piled high with onions, bell peppers and American or provolone cheese in an Amoroso roll.

📍 517 W Girard Ave., 📞 267-457-2970, 🌐 reggaereggaevibes.com, 🕒 Tuesday to Thursday 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

At this University City stop, chef Stephon Strader tosses the chopped halal grilled chicken thighs in a scallion-based jerk sauce before adding it to a toasted Amoroso roll for his jerk chicken cheesesteak. The sandwich is topped with grilled onions and sweet peppers, ketchup, mustard (if you’re feeling it), and a housemade habanero-based sauce.

“The chicken itself has a very light amount of spice to it, and then the jerk sauce brings its own level of heat,” he said. Spices are kept on the milder side, but ask nicely, and Strader will crank up the heat.

You’ll also find chopped grilled salmon dunked in a hickory barbecue sauce inside a toasted herb-topped roll, while. Strader has plans to add a crispy tofu cheesesteak to the menu, too.

📍 90 South 44th St., 📞 484-781-9795, 🌐 shebassoulplate.com, 🕒 Tuesday to Saturday noon to 8 p.m.

After 10 p.m., you get your hands on cheesesteaks at Dahlak in West Philly. General manager Ephream Amare Seyoum added the beef cheesesteak to the menu 10 years ago to add “our version of a Philly staple,” but these days, the sandwich is only offered on the secret menu, which began during the pandemic to scale back production.

Chopped beef prepared like sega wat (Ethiopian braised beef), onions and American cheese fill an Amoroso roll for the final product. You don’t need ketchup or mayonnaise for this saucy cheesesteak, advised Seyoum. But if you like your cheesesteak dripping, Seyoum does have a house-made spicy ketchup.

Chicken is also offered, along with a vegan chopped cheese cheesesteak made with plant-based ground beef and a cashew “cheese.”

📍 4708 Baltimore Ave., 📞 215-726-6464, 🌐 dahlakrestaurant.com, 🕒 Thursday to Sunday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

You won’t find chopped steak in long rolls at Set Nolibs, where chef Jose Mendoza switches it up at this Northern Liberties restaurant with Korean barbecue (bulgogi) cheesesteak sliders.

Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors chopped ribeye is marinated in a sweet, citrusy barbecue sauce for one to two days. Onions, green and red bell peppers, Monterey Jack cheese, and the ribeye sit in a toasted brioche slider bun from New Jersey Hudson Bread with house-made chipotle aioli sealing the sandwich together.

📍 1030 N 2nd St., 📞 267-519-9790, 🌐 set-hospitality.com, 🕒 Monday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Some may think chopped steak, salami, and Andouille sausage can’t make a cheesesteak, but this Reading Terminal lunch counter disagrees. Beck’s The Trainwreck adds a Creole spin to the Philly cheesesteak. The French baguette smeared with Cajun mayo is packed with all the meats, caramelized onions and American cheese melted on top. Sprinkle some of Beck’s Three Devils hot sauce for an extra kick.

📍 1136 Arch St., 📞 215-592-0505, 🌐 beckscajuncafe.com, 🕒 Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.