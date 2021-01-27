The city doesn’t own or control any vaccine interest or pre-registration websites outside of its own, and encourages people to use the Department of Public Health portal. However, the city says it will continue to work with partners who are “operating in good faith” to integrate their data into the city’s database. If you choose to sign up through an external vaccine pre-registration/interest site, such as with Black Doctor’s COVID-19 Consortium or Acme, you’re advised to read through the organization’s entire privacy policy to ensure you are comfortable with the terms.