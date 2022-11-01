Pumpkin season isn’t over just yet; there is still plenty of time to enjoy pumpkin spice and everything nice. And what better way to do that than sipping on all the pumpkin concoctions in the city: from pumpkin draft lattes to pumpkin martinis, and more.

Here are 7 Philly spots with pumpkin beverages to enjoy all fall long.

How about a pumpkin pie cappuccino ($6.25)? It’s got brown sugar, espresso, pumpkin, spices, a graham cracker crumble, and a whipped cream topping.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 cafelift.com

If you’re looking for a caffeine buzz and a taste of pumpkin pie, La Colombe now has its own version of the pumpkin spice latte.

The creamy, seasonally spiced draft latte ($6) is on tap at all locations, from Dilworth Park to Fishtown.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 lacolombe.com

Stop by this Irish pub and restaurant on Walnut Street for some pumpkin cocktails. The pumpkin toddy ($12) is made with Jack Daniels mixed with pumpkin syrup, cinnamon syrup, and honey in a tall glass. The pumpkin martini ($14) is Absolut and Baileys shaken with pumpkin spice syrup.

📍1116 Walnut St., 📞 215-627-7676, 🌐 moriartyspub.com, 🕑 Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Tuesday to Thursday, 11 to 2 a.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 to 2 a.m.

What do you get when you add pounds of pumpkin and a blend of spices to an ale? Urban Village’s Stingy Jack.

Created by Dave Goldman and Tom Revelli, this Northern Liberties brewpub brews on site. The 8% abv pumpkin ale ($8 for 12-ounce, $4 for 8-ounce, $2.50 for 4-ounce) tastes similar to pumpkin pie.

📍1001 N 2nd St., 📞 267-687-1961, 🌐 urbanvillagebrewing.com, 🕑 Kitchen: Sunday to Thursday, noon to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Bar: Sunday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.; Friday to Saturday, noon to midnight.

If Corralejo Resposado, pumpkin puree, and maple make a pumpkin margarita ($17), then Onyx vodka, Borghetti, and pumpkin spice creamer make a pumpkin spice White Russian ($13). Both concoctions are on Sueno’s fall cocktail menu.

📍114 S. 12th St., 📞 267-687-2580, 🌐 suenophilly.com, 🕑 Wednesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Friday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday 11 to 2 a.m.

In Northern Liberties, you can get a perennial pumpkin spice latte iced and blended ($7 for 16-ounce, $8 for 24-ounce). Order a pumpkin bagel with apple cinnamon cream cheese to make it a quick snack.

📍1001 N 2nd St. Suite EF, 📞 215-845-5204, 🌐 bagelsandcophl.com, 🕑 Monday to Sunday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

If organic soy ice cream, soy milk, all natural pumpkin puree, and spices whipped up into a milkshake is what you’re looking for, then try the Pumpkin Pie shake ($8 for 16-ounce, $10 for 24-ounce) at Hip City Veg.

📍 Multiple locations, 🌐 hipcityveg.com