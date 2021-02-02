Their story: Just two days after their mom was rescued out of a high-kill shelter in Tennessee, these two brothers were born in Northampton County. With their floppy ears and big white paws, it didn’t take long until adopters snatched them up, sending them off in different directions. Then came Puppy Bowl, a chance to reunite. The brother’s nonstop wrestling matches quickly resumed, and together, they brought a ton of energy to the Puppy Bowl playing field. “They were running around like maniacs and were moving so fast that the cameramen couldn’t get shots of them,” says Kelly Bauer, executive director of Center for Animal Health and Welfare. “They definitely had a case of the zoomies, but they did great with the other dogs.”