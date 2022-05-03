The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that protects the right to an abortion.

In a leaked draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, though the draft is not final — Supreme Court justices could change their votes when voting occurs in June or July.

The news came late Monday night and reactions across the country are strong. 54 percent of Americans think the Roe decision should be upheld and 28 percent believe it should be struck down, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.

In the wake of the news, a number of protests will be happening in the Philadelphia region. Whether you want to attend or avoid the protests, here is what is currently planned:

This list will be updated.

Women’s March’s Roe v. Wade Rally

The organizers behind the Women’s March ask all supporters, no matter where they’re located, to head out to their local town hall, town square, federal courthouse, or federal building to defend abortion rights. People are asked to gather at 5 p.m. local time on May 3. Protestors are expected to head to the Federal Courthouse at 601 Market St., among other federal buildings throughout the state. (May 3, 5 p.m., local town hall, town square, federal courthouse, or federal building, act.womensmarch.com)

Philadelphia Socialist Alternative Protest at City Hall

Along the north side of City Hall, Philly Socialist Alternative leads a protest in support of abortion rights. The protest begins at 6 p.m. (May 3, 6 p.m., north side of City Hall, 1400 JFK Blvd., facebook.com)

Defend Roe V. Wade at UPenn

Penn students will march in support of women’s reproductive rights on Tuesday evening. The march starts at the compass on Locust Walk at 7 p.m. and will head down Locust St. It’s uncertain if this protest will be open to more than Penn students. (May 3, 7 p.m., march leaves from the compass on Locust Walk)