The Roots Picnic is back after a two-year hiatus. The last Roots Picnic, in 2019, drew more than 22,000 people. Now, Fairmount Park’s Mann Center will once again host a two-day music extravaganza with performers including Mary J. Blige and Wizkid.

Going? Here’s how to make the most of this year’s Roots Picnic:

Hours

June 4 to 5, 2022. The event will be held rain or shine, between noon to 11 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are still currently on sale on Ticketmaster. There are three categories of tickets, but they all grant you entry on both days:

General admission costs $225

VIP Silver costs $699

VIP Gold costs $1,099

Prices will get more expensive as the picnic gets closer.

If your ticket is not VIP, seats in the TD Pavilion are first come first served and the main stage in the field is standing room only.

Once you enter the event, you can’t leave and come back, there is no re-entry.

Food and drink

The “Quest Loves Food Cookout Area” will be full of local food trucks. If you are over 21, there will be bars set up throughout the entire site.

Stages

The picnic is divided into four stages, with music happening on multiple stages simultaneously.

The TD Pavilion — the seated amphitheater with a roof most people think of as “the Mann” — is the festival’s second stage.

The bigger one, known as the Toyota SoundStage or Fairmount Park Stage, has been built just for the festival and is located on the grass outside of the Mann’s gates, along Parkside Ave. That main stage is where The Roots and Mary J. Blige will play together on Saturday night, and where Summer Walker will close out the fest on Sunday.

There will also be a full slate of podcasts, including Questlove Supreme, above the Pavilion, on top of the hill on what is normally known as the Skyline Stage.

There will also be a fourth DJ stage located on the Mann concourse.

Insider advice: Critic Dan DeLuca's Roots Picnic tips Get ready to walk, and stand. Wear comfortable shoes. You’re going to do a lot of walking. Where to sit. Bring a blanket if you want to stake out a spot on the grounds. Snag a seat under the roof during the day because it has one major upside: shade. Staying cool. Bring a hat and sunscreen (non-aerosol only). Small collapsible umbrellas are also allowed. Doors open both days at 1 p.m. and the forecast is for sunshine. Hydrate! You can bring one 20 oz. factory-sealed water bottle, or one empty water container up to 2 liters. Bring a portable phone charger: You're going to need it. The best sound. The sound will likely be excellent everywhere. The TD Pavilion has fine acoustics, and the other stages will all benefit from being in the open air. Don’t miss: The Roots and Mary J.: the Philly hip-hop band is the greatest, most empathetic backing band in the land, and their Picnic sets in collaboration with marquee artists are one of a kind events. i-circle_black

Events

Onsite, there will be vendors onsite, including Juiced By B, FBF clothing, and Harriet’s Bookstore.

There are also a number of events happening this weekend outside of the main Mann Center area.

On Thursday, Roberto Lugo’s “The Talented Mr. Trotter” mural will be unveiled outside the Clay Studio in South Kensington. On Friday, Black Thought, who has added standup to his portfolio, will host Delirious, a comedy showcase at Punch Line Philly in Fishtown.

Three after parties are scheduled. DJ Aktive’s Chill Vibes Karaoke Experience at the Fillmore and Kiss N Grind at Brooklyn Bowl are both Saturday.

And the Official Roots Picnic Jam Session Afterparty is at World Cafe Live on Sunday, with bassist Adam Blackstone and luminaries like George “Spanky” McCurdy, Freeway and Bri Steves.

❌ What you can’t bring

Weapons, selfie sticks, food, alcohol, kegs and mini kegs, glass (of any kind), professional camera equipment, iPads, tablets, laptops, drones, GoPros, tents, canopies, lawn chairs, signs (over 8 inches), camping equipment, beach or golf umbrellas, laser pointers, pets (except service animals), and backpacks.

Bring any of these and they will be confiscated, and you won’t be able to get them back.

✅ What you can bring

👍 Blankets to sit on the grass and portable phone charges are allowed.

💧 You can bring your own water, but it has to be factory sealed and no more than 20 ounces. If you want to use your own non-glass water container, up to 2 liters, it has to be empty. Camelbak water bladder systems are also welcome, but they must empty and have no more than one pocket for the water bladder and one additional pocket.

💊 Over-the counter medication is allowed, as long as it is in the original sealed container. If you need to bring prescription medication, they will check your government-issued photo ID (to make sure it matches the name on the prescription), and the bottle content. You can only go in with the prescription dosage you will need for one single day at the event.

👜 Backpacks are not allowed, but you can bring an individual tote bag, as long as it’s made out of clear plastic, vinyl, or synthetic plastic. Your tote can’t be bigger than 12 inches tall or wide, and 6 inches deep, with a single compartment. Small clutch bags are also an option, but they can’t be bigger than 4.5 inches tall and 6.5 inches wide.

☂️ Small, collapsible-shaft umbrellas are welcome.

☀️ Non-aerosol liquid sunscreen and bug spray are allowed (less than 3 ounces).

Parking

The picnic takes place at Fairmount Park, on 5201 Parkside Ave., so street parking is available. But the Roots Picnic has free parking at the Mann for all attendees. You will have to park on the grass, and there will be parking attendants to help you find open spaces. To access the parking lot follow the sign off Avenue of the Republic.