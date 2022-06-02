The Roots Picnic returns after a two-year hiatus this weekend to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. The outdoor festival is spread out over two days, June 4 and 5, with a range of musicians, including headliners Mary J. Blige (on Saturday) and Summer Walker (on Sunday), and The Roots, of course, on both days.
The festival is an all-day affair with lots of live music and a bigger-than-ever podcast stage. Check out our tips for getting the most of the fest.
Shows marked with a star ⭐ are Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca’s picks for must-see shows at this year’s festival (besides The Roots and Mary J. Blige, which are a no-brainer).
Remember that the lineup is subject to change, keep an eye on the Roots Picnic Instagram for the latest updates.
DAY 1
Toyota Soundstage
⭐ Aquil Dawud, 1:30 p.m.
Ambré, 2 p.m.
⭐ Serpentwithfeet, 2:40 p.m.
Ckay, 3:20 p.m.
⭐ Robert Glasper and Bilal, 4:15 p.m.
⭐ Mickey Guyton, 5 p.m.
⭐ Black Thought Live Mixtape Ft. Rick Ross and Benny the Butcher, 6 p.m.
⭐ Jazmine Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
⭐ Mary J Blige and The Roots, 9 p.m.
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Kur, 2 p.m.
Alex Isley, 2:30 p.m.
⭐ Tye Tribbett, 3:20 p.m.
Babyface Ray, 4:10 p.m.
D-Nice, 5:15 p.m.
Masego, 6:15 p.m.
G Herbo, 7:30 p.m.
Podcast Stage
Around the Way Curls, 2:30 p.m.
FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris, 3:30 p.m.
Disruptors of the Culture with J Ivy, Coodie and Chike, 4:30 p.m.
Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, 5:30 p.m.
Whoreible Decisions, 6:45 p.m.
Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 8 p.m.
DAY 2
Toyota Soundstage
Jordan Hawkins, 1:30 p.m.
Mumu Fresh, 2 p.m.
⭐ Kirk Franklin, 2:40 p.m.
⭐ DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim, 3:20 p.m.
Protoje, 4:15 p.m.
⭐ Tierra Whack, 5 p.m.
⭐ Soulquarians ft. Musiq Soulchild, SWV, and Keyshia Cole, 6:15 p.m.
⭐ Wizkid, 7:40 p.m.
Summer Walker, 9 p.m.
TD Pavilion at the Mann
Suzann Christine, 2 p.m.
Durand Bernarr, 2:30 p.m.
Tone Stith, 3:20 p.m.
Freddie Gibbs, 4:10 p.m.
Yebba, 5:15 p.m.
Chief Keef, 6:15 p.m.
⭐ Kamasi Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Podcast Stage
⭐ Jemele Hill is Unbothered with Dawn Staley, 2:30 p.m.
Podcast Bols, 3:30 p.m.
⭐ Questlove Supreme with Robin Thede, 4:30 p.m.
Love + Grit, 5:30 p.m.
Earn Your Leisure, 6:45 p.m.
New Rory & Mal, 8 p.m.