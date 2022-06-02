The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

The Roots Picnic returns after a two-year hiatus this weekend to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. The outdoor festival is spread out over two days, June 4 and 5, with a range of musicians, including headliners Mary J. Blige (on Saturday) and Summer Walker (on Sunday), and The Roots, of course, on both days.

The festival is an all-day affair with lots of live music and a bigger-than-ever podcast stage. Check out our tips for getting the most of the fest.

Shows marked with a star ⭐ are Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca’s picks for must-see shows at this year’s festival (besides The Roots and Mary J. Blige, which are a no-brainer).

Remember that the lineup is subject to change, keep an eye on the Roots Picnic Instagram for the latest updates.

DAY 1

Toyota Soundstage

⭐ Aquil Dawud , 1:30 p.m.

Ambré , 2 p.m.

⭐ Serpentwithfeet , 2:40 p.m.

Ckay , 3:20 p.m.

⭐ Robert Glasper and Bilal , 4:15 p.m.

⭐ Mickey Guyton , 5 p.m.

⭐ Black Thought Live Mixtape Ft. Rick Ross and Benny the Butcher , 6 p.m.

⭐ Jazmine Sullivan , 7:30 p.m.

⭐ Mary J Blige and The Roots, 9 p.m.

TD Pavilion at the Mann

Kur , 2 p.m.

Alex Isley , 2:30 p.m.

⭐ Tye Tribbett , 3:20 p.m.

Babyface Ray , 4:10 p.m.

D-Nice , 5:15 p.m.

Masego , 6:15 p.m.

G Herbo, 7:30 p.m.

Podcast Stage

Around the Way Curls , 2:30 p.m.

FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris , 3:30 p.m.

Disruptors of the Culture with J Ivy, Coodie and Chike , 4:30 p.m.

Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious , 5:30 p.m.

Whoreible Decisions , 6:45 p.m.

Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 8 p.m.

DAY 2

Toyota Soundstage

Jordan Hawkins , 1:30 p.m.

Mumu Fresh , 2 p.m.

⭐ Kirk Franklin , 2:40 p.m.

⭐ DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim , 3:20 p.m.

Protoje , 4:15 p.m.

⭐ Tierra Whack , 5 p.m.

⭐ Soulquarians ft. Musiq Soulchild, SWV, and Keyshia Cole , 6:15 p.m.

⭐ Wizkid , 7:40 p.m.

Summer Walker, 9 p.m.

TD Pavilion at the Mann

Suzann Christine , 2 p.m.

Durand Bernarr , 2:30 p.m.

Tone Stith , 3:20 p.m.

Freddie Gibbs , 4:10 p.m.

Yebba , 5:15 p.m.

Chief Keef , 6:15 p.m.

⭐ Kamasi Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Podcast Stage