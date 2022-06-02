The Roots Picnic returns after a two-year hiatus this weekend to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park. The outdoor festival is spread out over two days, June 4 and 5, with a range of musicians, including headliners Mary J. Blige (on Saturday) and Summer Walker (on Sunday), and The Roots, of course, on both days.

The festival is an all-day affair with lots of live music and a bigger-than-ever podcast stage. Check out our tips for getting the most of the fest.

Shows marked with a star ⭐ are Inquirer music critic Dan DeLuca’s picks for must-see shows at this year’s festival (besides The Roots and Mary J. Blige, which are a no-brainer).

Remember that the lineup is subject to change, keep an eye on the Roots Picnic Instagram for the latest updates.

DAY 1

Toyota Soundstage

  • ⭐ Aquil Dawud, 1:30 p.m.

  • Ambré, 2 p.m.

  • ⭐ Serpentwithfeet, 2:40 p.m.

  • Ckay, 3:20 p.m.

  • ⭐ Robert Glasper and Bilal, 4:15 p.m.

  • ⭐ Mickey Guyton, 5 p.m.

  • ⭐ Black Thought Live Mixtape Ft. Rick Ross and Benny the Butcher, 6 p.m.

  • ⭐ Jazmine Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.

  • ⭐ Mary J Blige and The Roots, 9 p.m.

TD Pavilion at the Mann

  • Kur, 2 p.m.

  • Alex Isley, 2:30 p.m.

  • ⭐ Tye Tribbett, 3:20 p.m.

  • Babyface Ray, 4:10 p.m.

  • D-Nice, 5:15 p.m.

  • Masego, 6:15 p.m.

  • G Herbo, 7:30 p.m.

Podcast Stage

  • Around the Way Curls, 2:30 p.m.

  • FAQ Podcast with Fuzzy and Quincy Harris, 3:30 p.m.

  • Disruptors of the Culture with J Ivy, Coodie and Chike, 4:30 p.m.

  • Carefully Reckless with Jess Hilarious, 5:30 p.m.

  • Whoreible Decisions, 6:45 p.m.

  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game, 8 p.m.

DAY 2

Toyota Soundstage

  • Jordan Hawkins, 1:30 p.m.

  • Mumu Fresh, 2 p.m.

  • ⭐ Kirk Franklin, 2:40 p.m.

  • ⭐ DJ Jazzy Jeff and Rakim, 3:20 p.m.

  • Protoje, 4:15 p.m.

  • ⭐ Tierra Whack, 5 p.m.

  • ⭐ Soulquarians ft. Musiq Soulchild, SWV, and Keyshia Cole, 6:15 p.m.

  • Wizkid, 7:40 p.m.

  • Summer Walker, 9 p.m.

TD Pavilion at the Mann

  • Suzann Christine, 2 p.m.

  • Durand Bernarr, 2:30 p.m.

  • Tone Stith, 3:20 p.m.

  • Freddie Gibbs, 4:10 p.m.

  • Yebba, 5:15 p.m.

  • Chief Keef, 6:15 p.m.

  • Kamasi Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Podcast Stage

  • ⭐ Jemele Hill is Unbothered with Dawn Staley, 2:30 p.m.

  • Podcast Bols, 3:30 p.m.

  • ⭐ Questlove Supreme with Robin Thede, 4:30 p.m.

  • Love + Grit, 5:30 p.m.

  • Earn Your Leisure, 6:45 p.m.

  • New Rory & Mal, 8 p.m.