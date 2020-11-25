But even if your home has newer, updated wiring, there’s another factor to consider: Cost. Electricity, Luxton says, is much more expensive to use as a heating fuel than something like gas, which can translate into higher bills during heating season if you’re constantly using a space heater. Instead, you might just consider turning your heat up a couple of degrees — or, if there’s an issue with your system, you could try having it fixed instead, such as by bleeding radiators or removing a blockage in your heating ducts.