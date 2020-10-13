The ideal interior temperature during winter is 68 degrees, according to the Department of Energy, so keep your heat around there. When you’re sleeping or not at home, Luxton says, you can roll that temp back a few degrees without feeling the difference. If you stick to that regimen, Luxton estimates, you could save as much as 15% on your heating bills throughout the season. A programmable thermostat can help, and can be had for $100 or less.