Tips for having better conversations with family

1. Deal with your emotions

Before you even think about talking to family, get clear on how you’re feeling, said Vera Ludwig, research associate of mindfulness and relationships at the University of Pennsylvania’s Perelman School of Medicine. This is not the time to suppress your feelings. Ludwig says that means sitting in your anger over the election. Mourn the lost job. Admit you will miss your mom’s string bean casserole. “When you validate the emotion you control it; it doesn’t control you,” Ludwig said. “In time you will be able to give yourself a big hug and be able to begin to think about the things you are grateful for.”





2. Remember the kids

Just because we’re not sure what to talk about doesn’t mean our kids are unsure, too, said Hallee Adelman, an educator and author of a series of children’s books that explore big feelings, the latest Way Past Mad. Chances are our kids are a lot calmer than we are right now. And while yes, their lives have been tossed upside down too, they aren’t as consumed with anxiety about the future. It’s still important to see how they’re feeling, Adelman said. Include them in the conversations, and you might even let them lead a few. “Kids bring levity and excitement,” Adelman said. “And their presence will help adults stay in a lane that is fun, authentic, and appropriate.”





3. Set ground rules

It's not a bad idea to call your politics-obsessed uncle or hypochondriac sister in advance of the larger family Zoom call and tell them to cool it, says Heidi Rose, chair of Villanova University’s communication department. “You still want that person to bring their authentic self,” Rose said. “You just want to impress upon them that now is not the time to be dark and negative or make people uncomfortable. Tell them you are trying to use this time to create some positive memories.”