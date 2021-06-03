Hey, everyone. We have a new look to the newsletter. What do you think? Please take a second and share your thoughts here.

On the to-do list this week: Celebrate! It’s Pride Month, and while the big parade and festival aren’t back this June, there are a ton of events happening throughout Philadelphia this month. We have a guide to drag shows, online exhibitions, fundraising events, and more that honor and celebrate our LGBTQ communities.

What’s on my personal to-do list: This weekend, I’m going to Irwin’s at the Bok Building for a Sicilian-style dinner complete with lots of pasta, stellar views of South Philly, and some wine. Full disclosure: this will be my second meal at Irwin’s in two weeks. Yeah, it’s that good.

Remember, we've collected our best Philly tips all in one place here.

— Jillian Wilson

Know this

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🌼 Philadelphia Flower Show (Seasonal event / in-person / outdoors / kid-friendly) The beloved Philadelphia Flower Show starts on Saturday at a new, outdoor location at South Philly’s FDR Park. The 15-acre show sprawls throughout the park, offering 75 installations created by garden artists. This year’s show welcomes the largest number of floral displays, gardeners, and installations in the Flower Show’s 193-year history. (Free for children under 4, $20 for children ages 5-17, $30 for young friends ages 18-29, $45 for adults, Jun. 5-13, 1500 Pattison Ave. and S. Broad St., phsonline.org)

Find more of this week's events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Shop here

Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month may have ended on May 31, but it’s important to continue supporting Philly’s AAPI communities all throughout the year. Diana Lu created a guide to AAPI-owned businesses in Philadelphia that include stylish, environmentally conscious, hyperlocal, and community-focused spots. Here’s a peek at who’s included in the where-to-shop guide:

Rikumo: Husband-and-wife team Kaz and Yuka Morihata opened Rikumo in 2009 to connect Philly shoppers to modern Japanese designers and artisans. Some highlights: the extensive Binchotan Charcoal line, including potting charcoal for house plants and charcoal face products; the large writing and paper goods section; and luxurious Japanese towels. Queen & Rook Game Café: Owners Jeannie Wong and Edward Garcia had a long history working on social causes before opening up their inclusive game store. They have a trans-inclusive work environment, including all-gender bathrooms and pronouns on staff badges, and carry games made by local, female, LGBTQ, and POC makers and designers. P’s & Q’s: Brothers Ky and Rick Cao are behind the heritage streetwear shop P’s & Q’s. Look for sneakers, boots, backpacks, incense and candles, and grooming products from both high-fashion designers and local creators.

Celebrate Pride

Check out our calendar of Pride events, which we’ll keep updated as new events are announced all month long. But here are some highlights not to miss:

Drive ‘N Drag Saves 2021 (Drag / in-person) Parking lots aren’t usually too much fun, but from June 11 to 13, the parking lot at the King of Prussia Mall hosts drive-in drag shows featuring GottMik and Rosé, finalists from season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, in addition to other talented drag queens. And, in anticipation of the opening of Lin Manuel-Miranda’s In the Heights, themed photo ops, and giveaways will take place during the show, too. ($75 per car of two people, June 11-13, 160 N. Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, tixr.com)

Pride Flag-raising Ceremony at City Hall (Ceremony / in-person) On June 11, City Hall raises the pride flag during a free ceremony promising performances, remarks from city officials and members of the LGBTQ community, and an on-site coronavirus vaccination event. (Free, June 11, 3:30-5 p.m., 1400 JFK Blvd., phillygaycalendar.com)

Family Pride Day at the Franklin Institute (Museums / in-person) Scientists partner with drag queens in this day of performances and activities for all ages, including the science of bubbles and rainbows, music, and a joyful celebration of color that celebrates inclusivity and diversity for all LGBTQ people and allies. The museum also will celebrate Pride with a rainbow lighting display in the Benjamin Franklin National Memorial all month long. (Free with museum admission, $23 adults, $19 children, June 26, noon-4 p.m., 222 N. 20th St., fi.edu)

Life advice

We’ve all become accustomed to not having plans outside of our homes. For the last year, our plans largely revolved around Netflix premieres and baking fads (looking at you, sourdough starter). But, Philadelphia is moving toward a full reopening, which brings the return of social obligations and in-person gatherings; some welcome, some not-so-welcome. Elizabeth Wellington recently wrote about how to handle the new normal, whether you’re anxious about reopened gatherings, cautiously optimistic, or ready to go out now. Just know that whatever you’re feeling is justified.

“This is the time to be real intentional,” said Ravi S. Kudesia, assistant professor of human resource management at the Fox School of Business at Temple University. “If you aren’t deliberate about the choices you make now, then the things you want to keep doing will fade away.”

Reopening resources

🤔 Is it ethical to ask if someone’s vaccinated?

🍾 Everything you need to know about Philly’s reopening

⚾ What Phillies fans can expect at a fully reopened Citizens Bank Park, from tickets to tailgating

