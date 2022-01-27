On the to-do list this week: ❄️ There’s a snowstorm brewing and I, for one, hope we get at least a few inches of the snow we’re promised. Prep for the storm by studying up on the best sledding hills and the best skiing and snowshoeing spots in the Philly region. ❄️

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

❄️ Chestnut Hill on Ice (Seasonal / in-person / kid-friendly / free, with some paid attractions) The chill on the Hill is back this weekend, meaning pop-ups along the avenue include ice-sculpting and an iceless ice-skating rink (reservations recommended, $15, Saturday only), fairytale snow queens (noon-2 p.m. Saturday), and a grand-finale ice bonfire (5:30 p.m. Saturday), both at 150 E. Evergreen Ave. Ages 2+. (Free, Jan. 28, 5-9 p.m., Jan. 29, noon-6 p.m., Germantown Ave. between Rex and Willow Grove Aves., chestnuthillpa.com)

Do this

Snow forecasts are always ... iffy. The last few times we were promised snow, we ended up with barely a dusting. But, Friday night into Saturday we could get six inches of snow in Philly, and if that forecast holds true, a weekend of sledding could be a real possibility for the first time this winter. In the coming days, get yourself and your family a sled and plan to visit the hill closest to you.

🛷❄️Not sure where to go sledding? We have a full guide to the best sledding hills in Philadelphia, the suburbs and South Jersey.

Philadelphia Museum of Art. The Art Museum’s Rocky steps are probably the most famous sledding spot in all of Philadelphia. But seeing as you’re flying down solid concrete, it can also be a little dangerous — take caution, and make sure there’s plenty of snow on the ground. And remember, there are also some hills around back to hit, as well as a set of (less famous) steps.📍2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

Clark Park. Take a trip to West Philly’s Clark Park, where you’ll find a “bowl” — one of the park’s best-known features — that offers some more moderate slopes for young, budding sledders, or just folks looking for a milder run. As a bonus, it’s a pretty roomy area, so feel free to take a break from the slopes and find a spot to get in on other winter activities, like building snowmen or making snow angels.📍43rd and Baltimore Ave.

Nockamixon State Park. Located in Quakertown, Nockamixon State Park is home to all kinds of winter activities, ranging from ice fishing to cross-country skiing. But it’s also a great sledding spot, particularly if you head to the area above the park’s marina (the DCNR suggests parking in lot 13 for easy access if you go).📍1542 Mountain View Dr., Quakertown

Go here

If we don’t get any snow in the Philadelphia region this weekend (which, let’s be real, is a possibility), you can still enjoy time in the snow fairly locally. The snow-covered Poconos region is home to many cold-weather activities like skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing, and snowshoeing that are all available for winter enthusiasts whether or not it snows in Philly. You can head to classic Poconos ski mountains like Blue Mountain Resort or Camelback Resort for skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing, or hit up some state parks out that way for snowshoeing.

State parks including Nescopeck State Park, Promised Land State Park, and Lackawanna State Park all have free snowshoe rental so you don’t even have to have any gear before heading out for an outdoor adventure — just be sure to bundle up to stay warm.

This is a different kind of activity recommendation, but it’s crucial as the country faces a national blood shortage.

As we close out Nation Blood Donor Month, the Red Cross encourages everyone who is eligible to make an appointment to donate blood. You can go on the Red Cross website and search for blood donation appointments near you — there are blood banks all over the region and they are in desperate need of blood donations.

🤓 A fun fact

As we sit here waiting for a potential snowstorm this weekend, we have some pretty cool (pun intended) Philly winter weather facts to share.

Between 1991 and 2020, on average:

☃️ Measurable snow fell on average just 12 days a year — but that number’s been as low as 2 days and as high as 22.

☃️ Fully a third of winter days didn’t drop below freezing at all — even at night.

☃️ By contrast, 13 days exceeded 56 degrees in winter.