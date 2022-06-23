The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Happy Summer! The weekend forecast is begging you to take a trip to the Shore, and we have guides to the best wineries to visit and the best spots for mini-golf while you’re there.

On my personal to-do list: I am going to Urban Jungle to pick up some plants for my patio garden.

A quick note: Starting next week, every Thursday, we’re going to bring you our picks for the best events and things to do in the city and region, since there’s so much going on during the summer. You know, for your own to-do lists.

— Jillian Wilson

The best wineries at the Shore

🍷 There are few things better than a glass of wine and an ocean sunset, right? Well, at the Shore (particularly throughout Cape May), there are some popular wineries that you can visit for a tasting flight or to pick up a bottle to bring home. In Cape May, you can visit the town’s first winery (Cape May Winery & Vineyard) for wines including Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Riesling, and Chardonnay. Or, stop by Jessie Creek Winery, which stands on a five-acre expanse in Cape May Court House.

For a wide selection of wine, you can pick up wine at Natali Vineyards where you’ll find nearly 30 varieties, including a selection of fruit wines.

Here are the best wineries at the Jersey Shore.

Summer toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎨 Manayunk Arts Festival (Seasonal / art / outdoors) The tri-state area’s largest arts festival is back showcasing the work of talented local makers. Featuring more than 300 artists covering a variety of disciplines (from glass and ceramics to painting and jewelry), this festival has something for everyone. (June 25-26, along Main St., manayunk.com)

The best mini-golf at the Shore

OK, if you are down the Shore with someone under 21 or with a non-drinker, a winery may not be the best spot for you. Instead, you can play a round of mini-golf at one of the fun (and often themed) mini-golf courses in towns like Wildwood, Ocean City, Atlantic City, and more. In Ocean City, you can find a Medieval-themed golf course with some glow-in-the-dark sections, too. In Wildwood, there’s appropriately themed ocean- and beach-focused mini-golf courses, and in Atlantic City, find yourself a two-level golf course right on the boardwalk.

Here’s where to mini-golf at the Shore.

In Philly, you can find gender-neutral bathrooms throughout the city — in South Philly, West Philly, Fishtown, and more — here’s a map of gender-neutral bathrooms in the city.

Thanks for reading! We’ll be back next week with more things to do.