On the to-do list this week: Even with rising costs of, well, basically everything, you can still find great happy hour deals in Philly. Make plans to go to happy hour this week. Whether you’re looking for margaritas, craft beer, or deals on pizza and wings, there is sure to be something for you in our updated Philly happy hour guide.

— Jillian Wilson

🍻It’s time for happy hour.

We just updated our guide to Philly’s best happy hours with some great new spots (including a recently opened Mexican restaurant in Point Breeze) and some tried-and-true favorites (you guys LOVE Sampan). And, between this week’s rainy weather and just general gloominess, I’d say we could all use some discounted drinks and/or snacks. In our guide, you’ll find 27 places to go, many of which have happy hour deals that cost less than $6 — so you can be in and out for $20 including tip, easily.

Here are the places I’m most excited to check out for happy hour:

El Mezcal Cantina

Neighborhood: Point Breeze

Happy Hour: Tue.-Sun., 4-6 p.m.

Point Breeze’s new-ish El Mezcal Cantina has happy hour every day it’s open (Tuesday through Sunday) with deals including $4 beers, an $8 margarita, a $6 red wine sangria, and discounts on classic Mexican fare like chips and guac, tacos, shrimp tlacoyo.

📍1260 Point Breeze Ave., 📞 215-336-1010, 🌐 elmezcalph.com, 📷 @elmezcalph

Kensington Quarters

Neighborhood: Fishtown

Happy Hour: Sun.-Fri, 5-6:30 p.m.

Seafood (oysters, mussels) and fresh pastas like cacio e pepe are the draw during happy hour at Kensington Quarters, along with the assortment of boozy drinks. Stop by for food with a hard kombucha, a spirit-forward old fashioned, wine, or beer — all costing less than $8.

📍1310 Frankford Ave., 📞 267-314-5086, 🌐 kensingtonquarters.com, 📷 @kensingtonquarters

Osteria

Neighborhood: Fairmount

Happy Hour: Mon.-Thur. 5-7 p.m., Fri.-Sat. 4-7 p.m., Sun. 4-6 p.m.

Nothing is more than $10 at Osteria’s happy hour, which runs daily. You can snag one of Osteria’s classic wood-fired pizzas for $8 (the margherita pizza) or $10 (the seasonal special pie) — and they’re the same size as the pies on the regular dinner menu. Pastas, salads, and snacks are available during happy hour as well, in addition to Osteria’s popular spritz ($6) and wines and beers ($5).

📍640 N. Broad St., 📞 215-763-0920, 🌐 osteriaphilly.com, 📷 @osteriaphilly

Spring toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🌸 Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival, Horticulture Center, West Fairmount Park (Seasonal / in-person / multiday / free / kid-friendly) The grounds around West Fairmount Park’s Shofuso Japanese House and Garden are the place to see thousands of pink pretties on two evenings (trees are illuminated Saturday) and one day while enjoying Japanese-infused hip hop, taiko, funk, dance, reggae. (The 5K and marketplace are shelved for the year.) Tickets to Shofuso are timed. Admission to the festival is free. (Festival: free, Apr. 8, 7-10 p.m., Apr. 9, 6-10 p.m., Apr. 10, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Lansdowne and Horticultural Dr., japanphilly.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

It’s also planting season.

Spring is here (these ☔April showers☔ are proof), so it’s time to start your seasonal planting. We have a whole guide to the veggies and herbs you should be planting during this time of year, along with advice from experts in the field who give their tips to help ensure your spring plantings thrive.

According to the experts, you should now be planting your beets, carrots, radishes, peas, spinach, kale, and collards in your outdoor garden (if you have one), greens and herbs in a balcony or patio container garden, or starting to grow sprouts or microgreens inside of your home or apartment.

Here’s where to buy seeds, how to care for your plants, and info on more of the veggies you should plant in the Philly region in the spring.

Insta Inspo

In celebration of this weekend’s Shofuso Cherry Blossom Festival, the roving beer garden that is Parks on Tap sets up shop by the festival grounds so you can stop by for snacks and drinks amongst the blooming cherry blossom trees in West Fairmount Park.

The pop-up bar/restaurant will be there Friday through Sunday.

🤓 A good thing to know

The Inquirer’s hoagie bracket closed and there was a clear winner (though, a few hoagie shops tried to cheat). Who won? A beloved South Philadelphia spot. Click through to see Philly’s favorite Italian hoagie.

