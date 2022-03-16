Sure, Philadelphia has award-winning restaurants, but, what exactly does award-winning mean? It can mean many things, but one of the industry’s most prestigious honors is the James Beard Awards, whose mission is “to recognize exceptional talent and achievement in the culinary arts, hospitality, media, and broader food system, as well as a demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

Within the city of Philadelphia, there are many, many restaurants that have been nominated or won a James Beard award, ranging from a beloved roast pork sandwich shop to Israeli fine-dining where you have to work to snag a reservation.

If you go beyond city limits, there are even more nominees and winners, including Zeppoli and Sagami in Collingswood, NJ, Andiario in West Chester, Dad’s Hat Pennsylvania Rye Whiskey in Bristol, Corinne’s Place in Camden, NJ, and more.

But, inside the city, there are upwards of 30 restaurants that have deserved their nods from the James Beard Foundation. Here are all of the Philadelphia-area James Beard-nominated and James Beard-winning restaurants, chefs, and personalities in Philadelphia.

Read all about the 2022 semifinalists (which includes Friday Saturday Sunday and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club). Also, there were no awards in 2021. Additionally, some current Inquirer staff members have served on or are part of the James Beard Awards voting body.

Winners

Amada

🏆 Jose Garces won for best chef mid-Atlantic, 2009

Chef Jose Garces is no stranger to James Beard nominations, and he won best chef mid-Atlantic for his Old City Spanish restaurant Amada where a menu of traditional Spanish tapas fill plates and sangria fills cups.

📍217-219 Chestnut St., 🌐 philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

John’s Roast Pork

🏆 Won for American Classics, 2006

Not many cities can say they have a James Beard-winning spot that serves roast pork sandwiches and cheesesteaks, but Philly certainly can. Its namesake (the roast pork sandwich) remains the signature specialty with thin-sliced meat simmered in a pan of juice served on a bun lined with provolone and spinach.

📍14 Snyder Ave., 🌐 johnsroastpork.com

Osteria

🏆 Jeff Michaud won for best chef mid-Atlantic, 2010

Osteria has changed hands a number of times, but James Beard-winning chef Jeff Michaud is back at the helm with a full menu of Italian fare like Neapolitan pizzas, handmade pasta, and a surprisingly affordable happy hour every night of the week. Yes, even weekends.

📍640 N. Broad St., 🌐 osteriaphilly.com

Starr Restaurants

🏆 Stephen Starr won for outstanding restaurateur, 2017; nominee in 2009-2010, 2015-2016; semifinalist, 2008, 2011-2014

With restaurants like Parc, Morimoto, the Dandelion, El Vez, Barclay Prime, and more, Stephen Starr’s name is synonymous with the Philadelphia dining scene, with many opportunities to dine at one of his establishments.

📍Multiple locations, 🌐 starr-restaurants.com

Vetri

🏆 Marc Vetri won for best chef mid-Atlantic, 2005; nominee for outstanding chef, 2019-2020

Marc Vetri’s handmade pastas at Vetri Cucina earned him a win in 2005. Now you can try Cucina’s $150 prix fixe, or head to Fiorella, Vetri Cucina’s more casual (and newer) sister spot.

📍Vetri Cucina, 1312 Spruce St.; Fiorella, 817 Christian St., 🌐 vetricucina.com

Vernick Food and Drink

🏆 Greg Vernick won for best chef mid-Atlantic, 2017; nominee, 2015-2016

Vernick Food and Drink is the first of James Beard-winning chef Greg Vernick’s collection of restaurants, whose empire has expanded since his win to include a tasting-menu-only spot, a coffee bar, and a fish-focused restaurant. His OG spot is a true Rittenhouse darling with perfect wood-fired food and a smart wine list.

📍2031 Walnut St., 🌐 vernickphilly.com

Zahav

🏆 Won for outstanding restaurant; 2018; Michael Solomonov won outstanding chef, 2017; best chef mid-Atlantic, 2010; nominee for outstanding service, 2017-2018

Zahav is the cornerstone restaurant of the CookNSolo restaurant empire, which, when it opened over a decade ago, introduced modern Israeli food to the Philadelphia region. Today, it continues to serve the creamiest hummus, puffiest pita, and its beloved pomegranate lamb shoulder to guests who wait months for their reservation.

📍237 St. James Place, 🌐 zahavrestaurant.com

Semifinalists

A. Kitchen + bar

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding wine program, 2022

On the corner of 18th Street in Rittenhouse Square, a. kitchen + bar is home to a cozy dining space and mighty bar where creative cocktails are met with a wine list of red wines, white wines, orange wines, rosé, and sparkling wines.

📍135 S. 18th St., 🌐 akitchenandbar.com

Abe Fisher

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2015

Abe Fisher celebrates the food of the the Jewish diaspora. Opened and operated by CookNSolo, Abe Fisher is particularly known for its Montreal smoked short ribs.

📍1623 Sansom St., 🌐 abefisherphilly.com

Artisan Boulanger Patissier

🏆 Amanda Eap and Andre Chin, semifinalists for outstanding baker, 2015-2016; semifinalists for outstanding pastry chef, 2013

Husband and wife duo Amanda Eap and Andre Chin start baking early every day to create their flaky croissants, stuffed beignets, and crusty banh mi at their right-off-Passyunk-Avenue bakery. It’s cash only and you can always count on a line of hungry folks ahead of you. But, it’s worth the wait. Note: The bakery is temporarily closed while the owners face health challenges.

📍1218 Mifflin St.

Barbuzzo

🏆 Marcie Turney and Valerie Safran, semifinalists for outstanding restaurateur, 2014; Marcie Turney, nominated best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2012-2013; best new restaurant semifinalist, 2011

Even after 10-plus years in the spotlight, it can still be hard to snag a weekend table at Barbuzzo where the menu centers on the flavors of the Mediterranean and the ever-popular salted caramel budino.

📍110 S. 13th St., 🌐 barbuzzo.com

Cicala at the Divine Lorraine

🏆 Angela Cicala, semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef, 2022

On the bottom floor of the historic Divine Lorraine hotel is Cicala, an Italian restaurant by James Beard nominated chefs Joe and Angela Cicala (Joe was nominated for best chef mid-Atlantic in 2016 in 2014-2015 for his work at Le Virtu). The lavish, chandelier-dotted restaurant is met with a menu of southern Italian fare like handmade pastas, roasted meats, grilled fish, and more.

📍699 N. Broad St., 🌐 cicalarestaurant.com

Distrito

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2009

Tacos, margaritas, and great happy hour deals are all draws at Jose Garces’ colorful University City spot, which is an ode to the flavors and vibe of Mexico City.

📍3945 Chestnut St., 🌐 distritophilly.com

Essen

🏆 Tova du Plessis, semifinalist for outstanding baker, 2017-2020

Essen baker and owner Tova du Plessis makes Jewish-style baked goods (bagels with schmear, babka, challah, and more), in addition to weekend-only favorites like fruity pop-tarts.

📍1437 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 essenbakery.com

Elwood

🏆 Adam Diltz, semifinalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2022

Local ingredients are what’s used at Fishtown’s Elwood BYOB to make comforting yet elevated family-style dishes and appetizers like rolls served with house made butter and a cheese board comprised of PA dairy.

📍1007 Frankford Ave., 🌐 elwoodrestaurant.com

Friday Saturday Sunday

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding restaurant, 2022

One of Philadelphia’s best Black-owned restaurants is Rittenhouse favorite Friday Saturday Sunday, where chef Chad Williams serves a creative eight-course tasting menu.

📍261 S. 21st St., 🌐 fridaysaturdaysunday.com

Hardena

🏆 Ena, Maylia and Diana Widjojo, semifinalists for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2018

This small, corner restaurant at S. Hicks and Moore Streets in South Philly is a go-to for folks looking for great Indonesian food.

📍1754 S. Hicks St., 🌐 @hardenaphilly

Her Place Supper Club

🏆 Amanda Shulman, nominated semifinalist for emerging chef in 2022

Chef Amanda Shulman describes her Sansom St. restaurant as “kind of like a dinner party” where she addresses the small room, happily chats with diners, and serves weekly-changing meals (like truffle-topped French onion soup lasagnetta and shrimp waldorf salad) to each table family-style.

📍1740 Sansom St., 🌐 herplacephilly.com

High Street Hospitality Group

🏆 Ellen Yin, semifinalist for outstanding restaurateur, 2017 and 2022; nominee, 2018-2019, Eli Kulp, nominee for best chef Mid-Atlantic in 2016

Ellen Yin, the powerhouse behind Fork, a. kitchen + bar, and High Street Philly (formerly High Street on Market) has long been a leader in the country’s culinary food scene. You can visit Fork in Old City for a menu of fresh salads, zippy seafood, and larger meat and fish plates, a. kitchen and bar for a menu of shareable small plates and its popular burger, or High Street Philly for favorite sandwiches and pizza.

📍Fork, 306 Market St.; a. kitchen + bar, 135 S. 18th St.; High Street Philly, 101 S. Ninth St., 🌐 highsthospitality.com

Kalaya

🏆 Semifinalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2022; Nominee for best new restaurant, 2020

Nok Suntaranon’s casual Thai eatery is always bustling and full of folks ordering dishes like colorful dumplings, flavor-packed curries, stir-fried rice dishes, and much more. And, it’s BYOB.

📍764 S. Ninth St., 🌐 kalaya.net

Laser Wolf

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2022

CookNSolo’s Laser Wolf is described as an Israeli “shipudiya” or skewer-house by the chefs where the menu centers on grilled meats, fish, and veggies, in addition to a wide variety of salatim options.

📍1301 N. Howard St., 🌐 laserwolfphilly.com

Laurel

🏆 Nicholas Elmi, semifinalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2015, 2017-2020

Chef Nicholas Elmi’s Passyunk Avenue’s modern French restaurant is a special-occasion kind of place with a six-course tasting menu promising seasonal dishes and ingredients from local farms.

📍1617 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 restaurantlaurel.com

Le Caveau

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding wine program, 2020

The upstairs wine bar (it’s located above Good King Tavern) offers visitors a cool, dimly lit spot for a good glass of wine, along with a small menu of items to go with that wine: cheese, charcuterie, olives, and more.

📍614 S. Seventh St., 🌐 lecaveaubar.com

Martha

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding bar program, 2017

Between its great hoagies and selection of natural wine, craft beer (with a focus on sours), and delightful cocktails made with local spirits, it’s easy to love Kensington bar/restaurant Martha.

📍2113 E. York St., 🌐 marthakensington.com

Monk’s Cafe

🏆 Tom Peters, semifinalist for outstanding wine, spirits, or beer professional, 2013-2015

Monk’s owner Tom Peters has long been recognized for his influential role in the city (and country’s) craft beer scene — his Center City restaurant even has its own private label beer called Monk’s Cafe Flemish Sour Ale.

📍264 S. 16th St., 🌐 monkscafe.com

Morimoto

🏆 Nominee for best new restaurant, 2002

Between the color-changing tables and walls, and a menu of sushi, omakase, and more by iron chef Masaharu Morimoto, it’s easy to see why this tried-and-true Japanese restaurant has remained a favorite for locals and visitors for 20 years.

📍723 Chestnut St., 🌐 morimotorestaurant.com

Pub and Kitchen

🏆 Jonathan McDonald, semifinalist for rising star chef of the year, 2009

The indoor-outdoor Graduate Hospital restaurant is popular for its burger, in particular, along with its menu of approachable food and drinks that one would hope to have at their corner neighborhood bar.

📍1946 Lombard St., 🌐 thepubandkitchen.com

Royal Sushi & Izakaya

🏆 Jesse Ito, semifinalist for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2022, and rising star chef of the year, 2017-2018, 2020; nominee, 2019

There are two parts of Royal Sushi & Izakaya: the eight-seat sushi bar where a prix fixe omakase menu is served and a multi-room restaurant where a pay-as-you-go menu of sushi, Japanese small plates, sake and more are served.

📍780 S. Second St., 🌐 royalsushiandizakaya.com

Second Daughter Baking Co.

🏆 Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks, semifinalists for outstanding baker, 2022

The brownies made by sisters Rhonda Saltzman and Mercedes Brooks at Second Daughter Baking Co. are, at this point, a Philly must-try. But, the bakers create much more, too, like flower-decorated cakes, Nutella-brownie tarts, pop tarts and more out of their Bok building shop.

📍1901 S. Ninth St., 🌐 seconddaughterbakingco.com

Standard Tap

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding bar program, 2012

There are lots of local beers and natural wines available at the Northern Liberties favorite Standard Tap, along with a full menu of sandwiches, salads, fresh oysters, and more.

📍901 N. Second St., 🌐 standardtap.com

South Philly Barbacoa

🏆 Cristina Martínez, semifinalist for best chef mid-Atlantic, 2017 and 2022; nominee, 2019-2020

Chef Cristina Martínez is a leader not only in the food scene, but is also an advocate for social justice — she advocates for undocumented workers, among other groups. At her S. Ninth St. restaurant, find slow-roasted lamb barbacoa tacos until they sell out (and, oh, they do sell out).

📍1140 S. Ninth St., 🌐 @barbacoachef

Suraya

🏆 James Matty, semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef, 2019

Everything at Suraya is good: the mezza, kebabs, spice-rubbed meats, and grilled fish, but the James Beard Association recognized the baked goods, specifically, when they named pastry chef James Matty a semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef in 2019.

📍901 N. Second St., 🌐 standardtap.com

The Olde Bar

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding bar program, 2016

Located within the Historic Bookbinder’s Building, The Olde Bar serves lots of old-school charm, along with a menu that focuses on fresh seafood. Visit for the decadent raw bar, raw bar tower, and Wednesday-through-Sunday happy hour at the lovely wood-paneled bar.

📍125 Walnut St., 🌐 theoldebar.com

Tria

🏆 Semifinalist for outstanding wine service, 2011; wine program, 2012

Bruschetta, toasts, salads, sandwiches, and charcuterie boards are all on the menu at these two Center City bars, but the draw at Tria is, and always has been, the wine. Wines are categorized into easy-to-imagine categories like zippy whites, smooth whites, lighthearted reds, and bold reds with descriptions that give a good read on what’s in the glass, like a champagne that’s described as “brutally dry and brutally good.”

📍123 S. 18th St. and 1137 Spruce St., 🌐 triaphilly.com

Townsend

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2015

There have been a few iterations of Townsend since it nabbed this nomination, but the delightful French restaurant is back on E. Passyunk Ave. with French staples like foie gras, escargots, a rotating braised meat, and a bar program that has more than a few fans.

📍1623 E. Passyunk Ave., 🌐 townsendphl.com

Tinto

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2008

Opening the door to Tinto, Jose Garces’ Rittenhouse restaurant, is like stepping into a Spanish wine cellar where there’s a menu of Basque region wines and a menu of tapas to boot.

📍114 S. 20th St., 🌐 philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

Vedge

🏆 Rich Landau, semifinalist for outstanding pastry chef, 2014-2016; nominee for best chef Mid-Atlantic, 2016-2020

It’s all veggie everything at Vedge, a standby vegan restaurant in Center City. The menu rotates to match the produce and flavors available each season, but expect past favorites like the wood-fired carrot served with a black garlic glaze, stuffed avocado with a romesco sauce, and pastrami-spiced grilled broccoli.

📍1221 Locust St., 🌐 vedgerestaurant.com

Xochitl

🏆 Semifinalist for best new restaurant, 2008

Right by the Headhouse Shambles is Xochitl, where a menu of modern Mexican food is available, along with happy hour Tuesday through Friday where margaritas and wine are $6 a glass and beer is half-off.

📍408 S. Second St., 🌐 xochitlphilly.com

