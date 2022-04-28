The best things to eat, see, and do in the region

On the to-do list this week: Reading Terminal Market is always a good idea. And we have a whole new series of stories about all of the best things that Reading Terminal Market has to offer. We have a guide to all (yes, all) of the vendors, along with a story about the 25 best spots, our picks for the best breakfasts, and more.

On my personal to-do list: I’m heading to Cape May for the weekend.

— Jillian Wilson

Complete guide to Reading Terminal Market

With 72 food vendors — some ideal for a meal, others for a quick grocery stop — Reading Terminal Market is an almost-overwhelming place to visit, whether you’re a visitor or a long-time resident.

Dating back to 1893, the market has long been a staple for Philadelphians, selling everything from Pennsylvania Dutch basked goods to classic roast pork sandwiches to tasty Filipino breakfast. There’s a lot to choose from at this favorite spot, and you could easily visit for years and still not try everything the market has to offer.

We have a complete guide to the market’s 72 vendors — what they sell and what they’re known for, so you can easily figure out where you’re heading next in the market. You may even learn about a few spots that you didn’t know about. Did you know there’s a vegan deli in Reading Terminal? And a popular spot for chicken and waffles?

Here’s our complete guide to all 72 vendors in Reading Terminal Market.

Reading Terminal Market toolkit

Weekend planner

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

🎭️ School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play (Theater / in-person / multiday) The popular frenemies-filled movie Mean Girls comes to the stage like you’ve never seen before. Set at an elite boarding school in Ghana, tensions fly when the school’s Queen Bee feels threatened by a class newcomer. The show runs until June 5. ($18-$53, May 5-June 5, 40 N. Second St., ardentheatre.org)

The 25 best Reading Terminal Market vendors

When you think of Reading Terminal Market, you likely think of the spots that make the market what it is. Places like:

Bassetts, which opened with the market over a hundred years ago and is still a go-to spot for ice cream

Dutch Eating Place, where blueberry pancakes and apple-cinnamon French toast comes piled high for breakfast

Pearl’s Oyster Bar, which has been in its 12th St. spot since 1981 with fresh seafood for diners

John Yi Fish Market, a spot for fresh fish, live lobsters, and prepared seafood since 1974

My colleague Michael Klein has a guide to the 25 essential Reading Terminal Market spots: the places that are synonymous with Reading Terminal — and, yes, often have long lines (go early!).

Here’s a guide to the 25 essential Reading Terminal Market vendors.

Where to park near Reading Terminal Market

Center City parking comes with its ... challenges. Towing, ticketing, spot-searching — it can be hard. But, Reading Terminal Market makes it as easy as it can thanks to partnerships with a few nearby garages.

Did you know you can park across the street from Reading Terminal Market at 12th and Filbert for $5 when you get your parking ticket validated by a market vendor? At that rate, it’s almost cheaper than public transit — especially if you’re going with a group.

Here’s where to park near Reading Terminal Market.

🤓 A good thing to know

Reading Terminal Market is not often associated with drinks — most of the stands sell food and non-alcoholic beverages. But, at Molly Malloy’s, you can sit down and have yourself a pint, a cocktail, or a Bloody Mary if you’re stopping in for breakfast.

Thanks for reading! We’ll be back next week with more things to do.