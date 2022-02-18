Hi, Philly explorers. We’re back with a special edition of our Things to Do newsletter. Today, we’re sharing 43 ways to spend your time in the coming week, ranging from museum visits to winter festivals to a suburban restaurant week. Read on for the details.

43+ things to do this weekend and next week

Our events calendar has more than 40 events happening this week, including the grand opening of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute, Main Line Today Restaurant Week, and the Philly Vintage Flea. Check out the the full list.

Kid-friendly events happening this weekend and next week

There’s plenty to do for kids, too throughout the Philadelphia region. This weekend alone there’s an event that celebrates Black superheroes happening at the National Liberty Museum, winterfest weekend at Elmwood Park Zoo, ice skating at RiverRink, and more. Here’s our full kid-friendly events calendar.

Free things to do this weekend and next week

If you’re looking to save some money but still want to go out and do things, we have a calendar devoted to free things to do this week. You can visit the National Constitution Center for free on Monday, check out the winter light show at Franklin Square, celebrate Black History Month at the Betsy Ross House and much more.

here's something to know:

Corrine’s Palace in Camden, which is known for its soul food, is one of six recipients for this year’s James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award.