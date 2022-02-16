Corinne’s Place in Camden is one of six recipients for this year’s James Beard Foundation America’s Classics Award, which seeks to honor “locally owned restaurants that have timeless appeal and are beloved regionally for quality food that reflects the character of its community.”

The restaurant is known for both its food and atmosphere. In his 1999 review, Inquirer food critic Craig LaBan noted the Cajun turkey wings, the collard greens, the black-eyed peas, and the atmosphere which began to feel “as festive as a party.”

Corinne Bradley-Powers founded the restaurant in 1989 and said she wasn’t familiar with the James Beard Foundation but added, “It feels wonderful.” Though she sold the business in 2019, she is still at the restaurant regularly in her role as consultant. She said she’s there to ensure the food is up to par and to keep the welcoming atmosphere: “We made it a warm environment and we had to keep the same flare. I was just there yesterday and Sunday, and am going there tomorrow.”

The James Beard Awards have been on a hiatus since 2020 after concerns regarding racial equity and nominees’ behavior. During that time, the foundation has instituted changes it hopes to right those issues, including a “demonstrated commitment to racial and gender equity, community, environmental sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.”

The awards also recognized Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, CA; Solly’s Grille in Milwaukee; Wo Hop in New York City; The Busy Bee Café in Atlanta; and Florence’s Restaurant in Oklahoma City. Previous regional honorees include John’s Roast Pork and Chef Vola’s in Atlantic City.

For Bradley-Powers, who has been part of the business for almost 33 years, the national honor was a great surprise. “I’m in awe.”