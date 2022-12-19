Santa is making a list and he’s checking it twice, because Christmas is nearly here. Take a break from decking the halls of your home to eat, drink and be merry in the city. This week, I’m celebrating the holidays with Honeysuckle’s Edna Lewis-inspired Sunday meal box, drinking Christmas milkshakes and cocktails, and relaxing at the newly opened Rescue Spa in Rittenhouse.

Eat

Five years ago, Chef Omar Tate embarked on a journey guided by renowned Chef Edna Lewis’s cookbook The Taste of Country Cooking, leading him in his research into Black foodways and laying the foundation for Honeysuckle Provisions. The West Philly shop is offering a gift box inspired by Lewis and her cookbook. Inside, you’ll find the book, coconut cake, six-ounces of quince preserves, half of a country loaf, and original artwork by Tate. Pre-order the $60 box online (number of books are limited, so act fast) and pick-up Dec. 21 through 23 during store hours.

📍310 S. 48th St., 📞 215-307-3316, 🌐 honeysuckleprovisions.com, 📷 honeysuckle_provisions

Drink

Beneath the garland, lights and fanciful ornaments hanging from the ceiling at Craftsman Row Saloon, sip on the over the top All I Want for Christmas milkshake. It’s got vanilla ice cream, eggnog and crushed gingerbread cookie, plus a holiday-decorated cookie, lollipop, and a green and red sour stick⁣ poking out on top for $17.

But if you’re looking for something boozy — vodka, bay leaf, a splash of cranberry and lemon is served in an ornament⁣ to pour into a martini glass. Order the Ornament-tini for $16.

📍 112 S 8th St., 📞 215-923-0123, 🌐 craftsmanrowsaloon.com, 📷 craftsmanrowphl

Do

What better way to start the winter solstice than a sunrise hike? Bundle up and head to Belmont Plateau at 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Veteran hiker Brad Maule will lead you on this hike to catch the sun rise over the city skyline and then loop through West Park (Meadows and Trolley Trail). Be sure to dress accordingly for the weather, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water and a snack. Tickets range from $15 to $25. Note: Masks are encouraged and there is plenty of parking available in the park.

📍 1800 Belmont Mansion Dr., 🌐 myphillypark.org/event/celebratesolsticesunrisehike, 📷 myphillypark