Sagittarius season is upon us, and Co-Star advises you follow your inner demon. Mine is asking for a spicy Pakistani snack in South Jersey, the best hot cocoa in East Passyunk and getting my arts and crafts on at a holiday market. (As a Sagittarius, it’s natural for me to listen to my demon.) So this week, I’m digging into chicken lollipops at Karachi Kafe, going on a neighborhood hot chocolate crawl and visiting the first Queer Space Philly Holiday Market.

Eat

Chicken lollipops might be listed as an appetizer, but the vibrantly red, spicy and tender drumsticks are one of the showstoppers at Karachi Kafe. The meat-pops come out of the kitchen on a silver platter, steaming and dripping with spicy oil. Squeeze a bit of lemon on top and you’ll balance out the aromatic flavors.

📍 2999 E Evesham Road, 📞 833-544-5233, 🌐 karachikafe.com

Drink

This Saturday, if you pop into Kouklet Brazilian Bakehouse for a creamy coconut hot chocolate or Cantina los Caballitos for a Mexican hot cocoa spiked with cinnamon-infused tequila and marshmallows on top, you’ve joined the East Passyunk hot cocoa crawl. Pay as you visit Milk Jawn, Essen Bakery, Creme Brulee Bistro, Pistolas del Sur and others. There’s also a special reusable mug for purchase to support the East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID). The $10 mug gets you discounted fills and refills at each location for $2 ($5 for spiked cocoas). And be sure to catch the ePOP’s Holiday Carolers from 1 to 6 p.m., starting at The Singing Fountain and proceeding down the Avenue.

Note: Pick mugs up Saturday at The Capri Dessecker Team at RE/MAX One Realty (1842 East Passyunk) or from Tuesday to Friday at Good Buy Supply (1737 East Passyunk).

🌐 visiteastpassyunk.com/events/east-passyunk-hot-chocolate-crawl

Do

Head to Immortal Vision Studio, a collaborative space in Kensington, this Saturday for the Queer Space Philly Holiday Market. Queer Space Philly, the volunteer-led community organization founded by Lora Anderson in August, will feature arts and crafts from local queer vendors for their first holiday market in partnership with the studio. Drop by from 1 to 5 p.m. to buy artisan soaps and face scrubs from Triton Soap, jewelry from @sacred_drip, stickers and paintings from @eilo.art, queer fantasy books from @authorconnorp and more. A donation of $5 is suggested, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Masks are required, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

📍 426 E Allegheny Ave, Suite 401, 🌐 instagram.com/queerspacephilly