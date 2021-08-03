The delta variant is here to remind us that COVID-19 isn’t going anywhere. Instead, it’s ramping up.

Now, in order to protect both patrons and staff, some businesses are establishing proof-of-vaccination policies, so you need to show your vaccination card in order to use their services.

Local restaurants Cornerstone in Wayne and Martha in Kensington led the charge in Philly, announcing at the end of July that they require proof of vaccination for indoor dining.

And it’s not just restaurants. Outside of Philly, you’ll need proof of vaccination to attend all Broadway shows once performances resume in the fall. Soulcycle, an international cycling gym, announced it’s requiring proof of vaccination. And Canada has opened its border to American tourists, as long as they’re vaccinated.

At this point, your vaccination card is just as necessary as your debit card. Here’s what to do and not do with it.

Should I laminate my vaccination card?

No, that’s not encouraged.

It is likely that your vaccination card will need to be updated if booster shots are required in the coming months or years, and your provider will need to access the original card in order to update it.

Instead, make a copy (or two) of your vaccination card, and keep it in a safe place.

What if I lose my vaccination card?

If you lose your vaccination card, it’s OK.

The provider who vaccinated you will also have an electronic record, so they should be able to supply you with a duplicate copy.

Should I carry my vaccination card with me?

Not necessarily. Showing proof of vaccination may become more and more common in our day-to-day lives. But, in many cases, you may be able to show a photo of your card on your phone instead of the real thing. If you’re traveling and need to show it to cross a border, however, you should have the original document with you.

But having your card on your person isn’t a bad idea, unless you are prone to losing things. If you have a safe place for your card in your wallet or in your bag, it’s probably OK to carry around.

How should I protect my vaccination card?

Ultimately, treat your vaccination card like a credit card: take care of it, know where it is at all times, and don’t share it with anyone.

Because the cards are paper, it’s possible for them to wear down over time, which may make them illegible. Make sure you’re storing your card in way that it won’t get damaged.

There are vaccine card protectors and holders available on Amazon and Etsy to ensure the card stays protected and easily accessible.

Should I take a photo of my vaccination card?

Yes. Taking a picture of your vaccination card is a good idea, not only does it mean that you don’t have to carry your bulky card around with you, but you’ll have a copy of it if it’s ever lost or accidentally left at home.

Make sure to take photos of the front and back. And don’t share the photo on social media. Your card contains personal information, which could leave you vulnerable to scams, or create fake vaccine cards with your information.

What are the consequences of getting a fake vaccine card?

Faking a vaccine card is dangerous and illegal. Not only do fake vaccine cards put unvaccinated people at risk, they can cause further spread of COVID-19 in the spaces that are thought to be safe.

Beyond the health risks, getting a fake vaccine card can be punishable by law.

In a statement on Twitter, FBI Philadelphia warned that “if you make or buy a fake #COVID19 vaccination card, you endanger yourself & others — & you’re breaking the law. The FBI & our partners @HHSGov [U.S. Department of Health & Human Services] are advising the public to be aware of individuals selling, or pushing the creation of, fake vaccination cards.”

The FBI’s statement continues: “If you did not receive the vaccine, do not buy fake vaccine cards, do not make your own vaccine cards, and do not fill-in blank vaccination record cards with false information ... Additionally, the unauthorized use of an official government agency’s seal (such as HHS or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)) is a crime, and may be punishable under Title 18 United States Code, Section 1017, and other applicable laws.”

And two travelers caught crossing into Canada from the U.S. with fake vaccine cards were fined $20,000 CDN (nearly $16,000 USD) each for submitting false documents.

If you haven’t already, make a plan to get vaccinated. There are many places throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey — CVS, Rite Aid, neighborhood rec centers, and more — where you can get your free COVID-19 shot. The shot is free for everyone. Find yours at phila.gov.

