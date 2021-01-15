The best vegan takeout and delivery in the ‘burbs

While Philly has grown into a destination for vegan food, you don’t need to drive into the city to get delicious plant-based fare. Scattered throughout the suburbs are restaurants serving up everything from cheesesteaks to breakfast skillets to nachos to shawarma, all without meat and dairy. There are also a variety of health-focused vegan spots in the ‘burbs, including some concentrated on raw and gluten-free eats.

Here are some of the best spots to check out. While this list isn’t comprehensive, we’ve narrowed it down to places that offer delivery in their respective areas. We’d be remiss, however, not to mention Sprig and Vine (New Hope) and Greyhound Cafe (Malvern), two favorites among the vegan community that don’t deliver at this time.

Advertisement

Bucks County

With four locations in the region in Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery and Northampton counties, Harvest Seasonal Grill offers modern American fare that rotates with the season. Check out their menu online to see what’s being offered this month; anything with the “+” symbol is plant-based. While not available for delivery, they offer wine and sangria flights, too, as well as a few juicy mocktail options.

📍 locations in Glen Mills, Moorestown, Newtown, Collegeville, and North Wales, 📞 610-358-1005, 🌐 harvestseasonalgrill.com, 📷 @harvestseasonal, 🚗 DoorDash, UberEats

Chester County

Malvern’s SuTao Cafe offers an all-vegan spread of Chinese cuisine, including dumplings, moo shu “pork,” and dishes like “chicken” and broccoli and General Tso’s portobello mushroom. For many of the dishes, you choose your protein: seitan, soy protein, or konjac.

📍 81 Lancaster Ave., Malvern, 📞 610-651-8886, 🌐 sutaocafe.com, 🚗 Grubhub, Seamless

This West Chester shop has dreamed up vegan versions of nearly a dozen sandwiches, from Reubens to cheesesteaks to BLTs and hoagies. They also have kombucha on tap, and a vegan chocolate chunk cookie customers swear by.

📍 18 S. Church St., West Chester, 📞 484-266-7381, 🌐 loveagainlocal.com, 📷 @loveagainlocal, 🚗 Toast, UberEats

Delaware County

When the pandemic put a damper on their special events business, husband-wife team Kris and Randy Sumey switched gears to open this all-vegan spot, named after happy memories of going down the Shore. The Havertown restaurant grew a quick following and receives rave reviews for its menu full of decadent sandwiches (hoagies, cheesesteaks, burgers, and more), pizza, and other comfort fare. They sell treats like funnel cake, cotton candy, and fried Oreos, too, if you’re trying to recreate a day at the beach.

📍 28 N. Manoa Rd., Havertown, 📞 484-453-8798, 🌐 boardwalkvegan.com, 📷 @boardwalkveganofficial, 🚗 Grubhub, Seamless, Slice

Vegan cheese (and cheezy sauce) comes melted on plant-based cheesesteaks, chicken parmesan, sausage and grits, and more at this Woodlyn spot. If you’re not sure where to start, owner Tarik Ryant, aka Chef Reeky, highlights his favorites in a special menu section, featuring items like the “Cheese Louise,” a pepper jack grilled cheese with spicy maple “chicken” on sourdough.

📍 604 Fairview Rd., Woodlyn, 📞 610-543-2300, 🌐 thecheezyvegan.com, 📷 @cheezyveganbychefreeky, 🚗 Grubhub, Seamless, UberEats

Find classic eats like plantains, cassava fries, okra, and cassava leaf stew at this Delaware County restaurant. There’s a marked vegetarian section on the menu, but call the restaurant for additional options. Off-menu plant-based dishes like kidney beans and gravy are often available.

📍 107 Fairfield Ave., Upper Darby, 📞 484-466-3359, 🌐 facebook.com/kingsandqueenslc, 📷 @kingsandqueenslc, 🚗 DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless, UberEats

Montgomery County

With items like its ODB broccoli burger and the Mos Def banana chocolate pie, Norristown’s Gangster Vegan is on a mission to make high-quality, nourishing food accessible. From burgers to bowls to smoothies, everything on the menu is 100% organic, gluten-free, soy-free, and refined sugar-free, and all under $15. The restaurant gives away meals for free, too, through its Feed the Block campaign, designed to bring plant-based meals to communities in need. You can donate to the cause here.

📍 multiple locations, including 2450 W. Main St., Norristown, 📞 610-630-1600, 🌐 gangstervegan.com, 📷 @gangstervegan, 🚗 DoorDash, Grubhub, Seamless

For fast-casual burgers, fries, nuggets, and shakes, HipCityVeg is a Philly-area vegan go-to, with a location in Ardmore and three in the city. Popular orders: the Crispy HipCity Ranch, featuring a battered “chicken patty,” and the Smokehouse burger, a Beyond Meat burger topped with crispy onions, barbecue sauce, and smoked Gouda “cheese.”

📍 76 Coulter Ave., Ardmore, 484-410 2860, 📞 610-601-8484, 🌐 hipcityveg.com, 📷 @hipcityveg, 🚗 restaurant website, Grubhub, Seamless, UberEats

With one location in Philly’s Reading Terminal Market, another in Hatboro, and yet another in South Philadelphia, LUHV offers a variety of classic deli eats, like Reubens, chicken salad, and BLTs — all in vegan versions. If you’re craving breakfast, they’ve got plant-based sausage, egg, and cheese sandwiches, too.

📍 101 N. York Rd., Hatboro, 📞 215-444-9002, 🌐 deli.luhvfood.com, 📷 @luhvfood, 🚗 UberEats

King of Prussia’s True Food Kitchen takes a health-forward approach, offering an array of vegan options all marked on their menu with the letter “V”. Filling the menu are all sorts of bowls loaded with whole grains and veggies, and healthier takes on comfort fare, like butternut squash pizza with caramelized onion, roasted garlic, kale, and house-made vegan almond ricotta.

📍 239 Mall Blvd., King of Prussia, 📞 484-751-1954, 🌐 truefoodkitchen.com/locations/kingofprussia, 📷 @livetruefood, 🚗 DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates, Seamless, UberEats

Thai cuisine generally lends itself well to vegans, but this Blue Bell restaurant makes it easy to know what to choose, with menu sections specifically for vegetarian starters and entrees. All of the dishes are naturally vegan, including items like pad Thai, traditionally made with eggs.

📍 1748 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, 📞 610-277-9376, 🌐 thaiorchidbluebell.com, 📷 @thaiorchidatbluebell, 🚗 Caviar, DoorDash, Zuppler

NEW JERSEY

It’s not always easy finding vegan-friendly food at diners, but this decades-old South Jersey staple has options for all. All-day breakfast includes items like the vegan skillet, filled with home fries, house-smoked seitan sausage, grilled peppers and onions, vegan cheese, and tofu scramble. And for dinner, there are plant-based cheesesteaks, bacon ranch cheeseburgers, and more, plus a vegan dessert of the day.

📍 924 N. Broad St., Woodbury, N.J., 📞 856-848-6732, 🌐 thecolonialdiner.com, 📷 @thecolonialdinerwoodbury, 🚗 Grubhub, Seamless

Norma Bitar and her husband George have been serving up Mediterranean food for nearly 20 years. On the menu, find tofu shawarma and moussaka, along with classics like falafel and mujaddara.

📍 145 Barclay Farms Center, Cherry Hill, N.J., 📞 856-795-1373, 🌐 normasrestaurant.com, 🚗 ChowNow

Read more vegan stories:

» READ MORE: Our best Philly tips: Read our most useful stories