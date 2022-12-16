Native Philadelphian Chiara Turner felt the city’s buzz and anticipation for the Glossier store as soon its doors opened on Walnut Street. A line stretched out the front door of those anxiously waiting to get their hands on all the goods — from skincare and makeup to fragrances and balms — in this cheery, open space.

“We saw a few people cry when they walked past the store and saw that it was finally open,” said Turner, manager of the store. “We had students from around the area Snapchatting their friends running out of class to join the line. It was a big excitement.”

Though the direct-to-consumer beauty brand originated in New York City, Glossier has expanded its footprint in the last few years, opening stores in London, Seattle, Miami, and most recently of course, Philly.

Whether you’re holiday shopping or treating yourself, here are six things to know about the Philly Glossier store before you grab all your goop.

Visit during the week to beat lines

If you’re looking to spend time in the store and get that one-on-one service, then a visit during the week is your best bet. Mondays through Thursdays are quieter (especially before the evening rush). And with lines stretching down the street on Saturdays, weekend visits are best if you’re only making a pit stop.It’s the perfect way to close out the afternoon after a Rittenhouse Square farmers market visit or before brunch with friends.

But if you do get stuck in line...

The Glossier team has little pop quizzes to keep you entertained. While you wait, answer questions like “when was Glossier first founded” and “who’s the original CEO?” In the summer, there is a soothing mist spray on offer , while in the winter, it’s hand cream. Balms are handed out and the Glossier You fragrance is sprayed to coat the air.

“We want to make the wait worth it,” Turner said.

Subscribe for activations

When you subscribe to Glossier’s email list, you’ll get a heads up for their promos. At the Philly store, you’ll also get “activations” on the weekends, which are surprise gifts for visitors who shop on the designated days. This Saturday, there will be personalized candles with engravings gifted at purchase.

There are plans to do activation collaborations with SoulCycle, Outdoor Voices, and Mural Arts Philadelphia too.

Get the Philly Glossier sticker

Each Glossier store has a custom sticker that is placed in your bag at pick-up. The Philly sticker resembles the architecture of the store on Walnut Street. It’s a print of a cursive G with soft curves and colors.

“You’ll definitely see it kind of resembles our walkway,” Turner said. “There’s no hard edges here in the store, so our sticker really resembles the soft architecture.”

Take a selfie — or two

When you walk into the storefront, the pastel pink and white design, and arched structures, welcome you to document and share your visit. Your Instagram feed will be instantly lit with selfies of you against the buzzy, signature pink background. The background reads, “You look good.” Turner points to some other photo-op spots in the store — the curved walkway and the cushioned seat near the order pick-up window.

For a fuller experience, ditch the online shopping

“Why wouldn’t you — look how beautiful the store is,” Turner said.

Come into the store to smell, touch, and play with all of the products. Friendly “editors” (the people in light pink jumpsuits) are there to answer any questions and make your experience rewarding. Learn about the ingredients in the skincare items and how to integrate them into your daily routine. With makeup, the editors will guide you to the right shade, and show you how to blend and build the products on your skin.

Glossier Philly

📍1716 Walnut St., 📞 215- 650-3056, 🕑 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., 🌐 glossier.com