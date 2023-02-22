Girl Scout season is almost over. Here’s how you can stock up before they’re gone

Girl Scout cookie season may be nearing an end, but if you want to get your hands on a box of Thin Mints, Lemonades or whatever your favorite flavor may be, we got you covered on where to snag a box in Philadelphia — but keep in mind, the cookie cut-off is March 12.

The sales help contribute to young entrepreneurship development. When you buy cookies from a local troop, the money you spend stays in the neighborhood to help local girl scout troops, according to the Girl Scout website.

This year at Girl Scout cookie booths you’ll notice the new flavor on display, as it was added to the cookie lineup for 2023. Raspberry Rally “the thin, crispy cookie is a ‘sister’ cookie to the beloved Thin Mints,” the Girl Scout news release announced.

However, the new flavor is an online-exclusive cookie that can only be purchased online and shipped directly to your home. Be sure to find a Girl Scout you know to place your order.

If you want to help back a local troop or just satisfy your sweet tooth, here’s where you can go:

Where can I get Girl Scout cookies in Philadelphia?

Find a booth near you with the online tracker. Type in your zip code, hit GO and the tracker will share locations and dates for booths as close as a mile away. It will also show which troop you’re supporting with your purchase. Orders can be made online to ship right to your door too.

Another way to find cookies is through the Scouts texting service program. Just text “Cookies” to 59618 and you’ll get information on ways to purchase.

Cookies are $5 per box and gift packages with six different flavors are $36. Shipping is an additional $14.99. The proceeds from boxes sold in the Eastern Pennsylvania region help Girl Scout Eastern Pennsylvania (GSEP) maintain properties, provide financial aid and keep program and camp costs affordable for troops.

Here are some Girl Scout booths to buy cookies:

Penn’s Campus

📍 34th & Walnut St., 🕒 Thursday, Feb. 23, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Simons Recreation Center

📍 7200 Woolston Ave., 🕒 Thursday, Feb. 23 to 24 and Feb. 27 to 28, 1:30 to 8:30 p.m.

ACME

📍 180 W Girard Ave., 🕒 Friday, Feb. 24, 4 to 7 p.m.

Fresh Grocer - 56th & Chestnut

📍 5601 Chestnut St., 🕒 Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26, 10 a.n. to 6 p.m.

Fresh Grocer/Temple Campus

📍 1501 N Broad St., 🕒 Saturday, March. 4, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Rockledge Wine and Spirits

📍 404 Huntingdon Pike, Rockledge, 🕒 Saturday, Mar. 4, 3 to 6 p.m.

Juju Salon

📍 713 S. 4th St., 🕒 Sunday, Mar. 5, noon to 2 p.m.

Cenzo’s Pizzeria

📍 1619 Darby Road (outside front door), Havertown, 🕒 Friday, Feb. 24 and March 3, 5 to 8 p.m.