Where to watch the Eagles playoff run in Philly: 10 sports bars

It’s an electric year for Philly sports teams.

The Phils went to the World Series and the Union went to the MLS Cup Final. Now, Philadelphians are about to watch the No. 1 seeded Eagles try to go all the way to the Super Bowl. There’s nothing better than to experience it live with fans across the city as it happens.

The Inquirer published a list of Philadelphia sports bars to check out during the 2022 World Series, so we compiled a new set of places to check out for the NFL playoffs — plus the big venues to watch the Birds with hundreds of others.

Philadelphia sports bars

Ambassador: Stylish and casual restaurant with full bar, affordable prices, and specials for every Philly sports game. Perfect to watch the game, and grab a beer and a tasty meal — even vegan, if you like.

🌐 ambassador635.com, 📍635 W. Girard Ave., 📞 267-909-8897

Advertisement

City Tap House Logan Square: American pub serving craft beers and a huge offering of different bites from brick oven pizza, seafood, and bar favorites — plus a wall of screens playing the latest games.

🌐 citytap.com, 📍100 N. 18th St., 📞 215-587-9040

The Post: A more recent addition to University City, the Post is on the ground floor of Cira Garage and Cira Green rooftop park. Serving modern pub favorites, craft beer, and house cocktails with weekly specials on game days.

🌐 thepostphl.com, 📍129 S. 30th St., 📞 267-353-8521

Fishtown Tavern: A neighborhood bar decked out for the Eagles with local craft beer and food at great prices. When the Eagles are playing, TV volume goes up and no one’s changing the channel.

🌐 fishtowntavern.com,📍1301 Frankford Ave., 📞 267-687-8406

Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub: One of South Street’s oldest sports bars, Paddy Whacks keeps it classic. Beers on draft, a wide selection of pub grub, and plenty of large TVs to watch the big game.

🌐 paddywhackspub.com,📍150 South St., 📞 215-464-7544

Sto’s Bar: Dive bar with spirit. Not only does the bar show off its own style, but it has walls lined with TVs playing sports, a diverse menu with vegan options available, and outdoor seating areas.

🌐 stosbar.com,📍236 Market St., 📞 215-913-5300

Sidekick Sports Bar: Norris Square neighborhood bar with great vibes, affordable drinks, and an active Eagles community to watch the playoffs with.

🌐 facebook.com/sidekicks.bar,📍2207 N. Second St., 📞 215-634-1161

Libertee Grounds: Spacious and hip restaurant in Francisville that exclusively carries Philly-area beers and serves Pan-Asian food. Not that you need a break from the Birds, but they also have a whole mini-golf course on-site.

🌐 liberteegrounds.com,📍1600 W. Girard Ave., 📞 267-324-3487

Sports & Social: Inside the new Live! Casino & Hotel is the sports lounge Sports & Social. Watch the playoffs on a 52-foot screen as the bar does half-time contests, giveaways, and drink specials.

🌐 philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com,📍900 Packer Ave., 📞 267-682-7422

Woolly Mammoth: A South Street sports bar with 10 HD TVs, a boisterous sound system, and over 100 beers to choose from. During Eagles games they offer a whole list of drink and food specials.

🌐 woollymammothphilly.com,📍430 South St., 📞 215-923-8780

» READ MORE: 17 great bars to watch sports in Philly

Large sports bars and venues in Philadelphia

Chickie’s & Pete’s: They’re partners of the Philadelphia Eagles, their Crabfries are a staple of Philly sports, and their bars are outfitted with dozens of TVs. Chickie’s & Pete’s has got you covered, and they have multiple locations across Philly depending on where you live.

🌐 chickiesandpetes.com, 📍Multiple locations

Frankford Hall: Wash down that Bavarian pretzel with some brews at Fishtown’s famed German beer garden with indoor and outdoor seating, plus big screens for the big game.

🌐 frankfordhall.com,📍1210 Frankford Ave., 📞 215-634-3338

Independence Beer Garden: Cheer on an Eagles win while overlooking the Liberty Bell at this beer garden with dozens of beers, huge screens, and a projector for sports games. Plus, it’s large enough space to accommodate the whole squad.

🌐 phlbeergarden.com,📍100 S. Independence Mall West, 📞 215-922 -7100

Old City Beer Garden: With an expansive outdoor lot and TVs hung along the bar, Old City Beer Garden provides you with a great atmosphere and good drinks. It also offers game-day specials.

🌐 oldcitybeergarden.com, 📍 240 Market St., 📞 215-687-8653

Xfinity Live!: One of the biggest bars and screens for watching sports in the city. There’s always a party at Xfinity Live!, right outside the entrances to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

🌐 xfinitylive.com,📍 1100 Pattison Ave., 📞 215-534-4264