It’s been over a decade since the city’s last Phillies playoff beer, and the fans are thirsty. After that 3-0 series win over the Houston Astros, our Fightin’ Phils claimed a spot in the National League division playoffs and will take on either the St. Louis Cardinals or the New York Mets in the wild-card round, which begins Friday.

Fans looking to watch some October baseball in person can do so via secondary ticket markets like StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketSmarter and Ticketmaster. And as always, tickets to games at Citizens Bank Park will be available through the Phillies official ticketing system on the MLB Ballpark app or My Tickets account.

But, it looks like tickets on any website will be expensive. So, if you can’t get playoff tickets — or you just don’t want to watch at home — there are some excellent options in Philadelphia to suit all your game-day needs.

Near the stadiums

Chickie’s and Pete’s: They’re partners of the Philadelphia Eagles, their Crabfries are a staple of Philly sports, and their bars are outfitted with dozens of TVs. Chickie’s and Pete’s has got you covered, and they have multiple locations across Philly depending on where you live.

🌐 chickiesandpetes.com 📍 Multiple locations

Philadium: Long-time South Philly sports bar, right near the stadiums and plenty of seats. This spot offers a wide selection of drinks and cocktails, with plenty of TVs surrounding the bar.

🌐 philadium.com 📍 1631 Packer Ave. 📞 215-271-2337

SouthHouse: A classic South Philly sports bar with a nice selection of craft beers, American pub fare, and several TVs for watching sports in a comfortable vibe.

🌐 southhousephilly.com 📍 2535 S. 13th St. 📞 215-314-5937

Stokes Sports Bar: We’ll let their description do the talking: A true drinker’s bar. No credit cards. No BS. Just the best pre/post gaming little dive bar in town. Word.

🌐 facebook.com 📍 2651 S. 16th St. 📞 215-271-2783

Xfinity Live: One of the biggest bars and screens for watching sports in the city, it’s always a party down at Xfinity Live, right outside the entrances to the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

🌐 xfinitylive.com 📍 1100 Pattison Ave. 📞 215-534-4264

Beer Gardens

Frankford Hall: Wash down that Bavarian pretzel with some Oktoberfest brews at Fishtown’s famed German beer garden with indoor and outdoor seating, plus big screens for the big game.

🌐 frankfordhall.com 📍 1210 Frankford Ave. 📞 215-634-3338

Independence Beer Garden: Cheers to a Phillies win while overlooking the Liberty Bell at this beer garden with dozens of beers, huge screens and a projector for sports games. Plus, it’s a large enough space so you’ll be able to get the whole squad in.

🌐 phlbeergarden.com 📍 100 S. Independence Mall West 📞 215-922 -7100

Old City Beer Garden: With an expansive outdoor lot and TVs hung along the bar, Old City Beer Garden provides you with a great atmosphere and good drinks. It also has you covered with game-day specials.

🌐 oldcitybeergarden.com 📍 240 Market St. 📞 215-687-8653

Phan-suggested Taverns and Bars

Bar-Ly Chinatown: Dozens of beers on tap, TVs lining every inch of the place, happy hour seven days a week? Let’s go! Bar-Ly in Chinatown specializes in American and Asian fare — perfect for food, drink, and a Phils win.

🌐 bar-ly.com 📍 101 N. 11th St. 📞 215-922-2688

Cavanaugh’s: This restaurant and bar group has three locations in Philly — Headhouse, Rittenhouse, and Riverdeck — to watch sports and enjoy quality pub fare.

🌐 cavsheadhouse.com/sports 📍 Multiple locations

Cherry Street Tavern: Known for its roast beef and pub sandwiches, grab a beer and some friends to watch the playoffs with a cheering crowd in an old-school Philly neighborhood bar.

📍 129 N 22nd St. 📞 215-561-5683

Founding Fathers Sports Bar and Grille: Excellent selection of craft beers, cocktails and wine with sizeable screens lining the walls. This is a great spot on South Street to catch a playoff game.

🌐 foundingfathersbar.com 📍 1612 South St. 📞 215-519-0253

Garage: With locations in Fishtown and Passyunk, Garage Philly welcomes Phillies fans through their big sliding doors for the largest selection of canned beer in town, plus plenty of screens for watching games.

🌐 garagephilly.com 📍 Multiple locations

Halftime Goodtimes Sports Bar: A go-to sports bar in North Philly’s Norris Square, you’re guaranteed a good time — it’s in the name. Good prices, good vibes and boozy slushies.

🌐 facebook.com 📍 120 W. Diamond St. 📞 215-425-7211

McGillin’s Old Ale House: A renowned centuries-old Philly Irish pub, McGillin’s has two floors with bars, TVs and projector screens, plus that good old-fashioned ale house charm.

🌐 mcgillins.com 📍 1310 Drury St. 📞 215-735-5562

McMenamin’s Tavern: A wide selection of beers and buffalo wings await you in Manayunk as McMenamin’s is a revered neighborhood sports bar with pub classics like fish and chips.

🌐 facebook.com 📍 7170 Germantown Ave. 📞 215-247-9920

Misconduct Tavern: In this nautical-themed pub, fans can go hard for the Phillies playoffs and on some fried pickle chips. With three locations (Logan Square, Rittenhouse, and University City), pull up for some good food and sports.

🌐 misconducttavern.com 📍 Multiple locations

Now, let’s go get ‘em, boys.