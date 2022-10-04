For the first time since 2011, the Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the MLB playoffs as a wild card team.

The Phillies ended their 10-year postseason drought (over 4,000 days, by radio announcer Scott Franzke’s count) with a 3-0 win over the Houston Astros Monday night, fueled by a two-hit masterpiece from pitcher Aaron Nola.

“It’s step one,” Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber said during a break from Monday night’s celebration. “We deserve it. Enjoy this night. Then, when it comes to that first pitch in the postseason, it’s time to strap it on.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Phillies playoff schedule, announcers, and the rules in place for the postseason. This will be updated as more information becomes available:

When do the 2022 MLB playoffs start?

The 2022 MLB playoffs begin on Friday with the wild card round, a best-of-three series which features four teams from the National League and four teams from the American League. The two highest-seeded teams in each league get a bye and face the wild card winners in the divisional round of the postseason.

Here are the current seeds in each divisions:

National League American League 1. Los Angeles Dodgers 1. Houston Astros 2. Atlanta Braves 2. New York Yankees 3. St. Louis Cardinals 3. Cleveland Guardians 4. New York Mets 4. Toronto Blue Jays 5. San Diego Padres 5. Seattle Mariners 6. Philadelphia Phillies 6. Tampa Bay Rays

Who will the Phillies face first in the MLB playoffs?

The Phillies currently hold the third and final wild card spot, and if that stands through the final two games of the season, they’ll face the St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-three series beginning on Friday. Every game of the series would be played in Busch Stadium in downtown St. Louis.

The Phillies went 4-3 against the Cardinals this year, who won the NL Central for the first time since 2019 behind the resurgence of 42-year-old slugger Albert Pujols.

If the Phillies manage to surpass the San Diego Padres and move up to the second Wild Card spot, they would face the New York Mets, who blew a 10.5 game lead in the NL East to the Atlanta Braves. The Phillies went just 5-14 against the Mets this season.

The single-elimination Wild Card game, which began in 2012 and lasted through 2021 (it wasn’t used in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic) has been replaced by this new best-of-three format. So there won’t be any play-in games this season.

What channel are the Phillies wild card games on?

ESPN has the exclusive television rights to all Wild Card games this postseason. As a result, all the games will air on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ABC.

If the Phillies faces the Cardinals, calling the games will be New York Yankees announcer Michael Kay and former slugger Alex Rodriguez, who loves a good Philadelphia “cheese sandwich.” Alden Gonzalez will report from Busch Stadium.

ESPN’s current Sunday Night Baseball team of Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez will call the Mets’ Wild Card series, with Buster Olney reporting from Citi Field in Queens.

While the games won’t air on NBC Sports Philadelphia, they will be carried on 94.1 WIP throughout the Phillies playoff run.

How can I get Phillies playoff tickets?

If you want to watch the Phillies during the Wild Card round, you’ll have to be willing to travel, since all the games will be played in either St. Louis or New York City.

Both the Cardinals and the Mets have tickets on sale already, but the soonest we’ll know the Phillies opponent would be Tuesday night. The Phillies are currently selling tickets for the National League Divisional Series at Citizens Bank Park, if they manage to make it that far.

No ‘ghost runner’ during the MLB playoffs

There will be no “ghost runners” during this year’s playoffs.

During the regular season, MLB brought back the designated runner, rule, which puts a player on second base to begin each half inning if a game is tied after nine innings. The rule was an attempt to preserve pitching staffs and avoid extra-long regular season games.

But during the playoffs, that rule is out the window. So if any postseason games enter extra innings, you won’t see anyone on second base.

One new rule that will be sticking around in the National League during the playoffs is the universal designated hitter, which MLB made permanent earlier this year.

The Phillies roster will also shrink back down to 26 players. The team can choose any player who was on the 40-man roster or the 60-day injured list by Sept. 1. The Phillies can carry as many as 13 pitchers, which will come in handy if a postseason game turns into a marathon.

Full MLB playoff schedule for 2022

Here is the full MLB postseason schedule this season. This will be updated as more games are announced.

ESPN hasn’t yet released times and channels yet, but looking at posted TV listings, it appears the games will air on Friday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 8 p.m. Eastern (the Eagles play the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox).

On Saturday, it looks like the game times will be noon, 4 p.m., 7:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

Wild card round (best of three)

Date Game Time Friday, Oct. 7 NL Wild Card A, Game 1 TBD NL Wild Card B, Game 1 TBD AL Wild Card A, Game 1 TBD AL Wild Card B, Game 1 TBD Saturday, Oct. 8 NL Wild Card A, Game 2 TBD NL Wild Card B, Game 2 TBD AL Wild Card A, Game 2 TBD AL Wild Card B, Game 2 TBD Sunday, Oct. 9 NL Wild Card A, Game 3 TBD NL Wild Card B, Game 3 TBD AL Wild Card A, Game 3 TBD AL Wild Card B, Game 3 TBD

Divisional round

Tuesday, Oct. 11 through Monday, Oct. 17. (Fox, FS1, and TBS)

Championship round

Tuesday, Oct. 18 through Wednesday, Oct. 26 (Fox, FS1, and TBS)

World Series