Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns this fall with free appetizers and desserts

Next week’s dinner date night is about to get a lot cheaper, plus it comes with a chance to support the vital Latino restaurant scene in the city.

Starting Monday, Sept. 18, through Friday, Sept. 22, dozens of restaurants across the region — from North to South Broad Street and Chadds Ford to Camden — will offer deals for diners during Dine Latino Restaurant Week. Diners will get a free appetizer or dessert when they buy two entrees.

The five-day event is hosted by the Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) alongside partner organizations Aramark, AAA, and local restaurant delivery consultant, DeliveryGuys, whose contributions allow restaurants to run the promotion at no cost. According to the GPHCC, events like Latino Restaurant Week and monthly Dine Latino Chef Tastings are meant to treat existing customers of these fine establishments while bringing in newcomers to explore their offerings and celebrate the city’s Latino culture and cuisine.

“This year’s event is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our Latino-owned and operated restaurants that have become essential contributors to our city’s rich gastronomic tapestry,” said Jennifer Rodríguez, president & CEO of the GPHCC.

Participating Restaurants

In the seventh year of Latino Restaurant Week, there are even more exciting spots to check out. Buy two dinner entrees at any of the restaurants listed below and get an appetizer or dessert for free from Sept. 18-22.

Right in the middle of Dine Latino Restaurant Week is the monthly Dine Latino Chef Tasting with author Ronit Treatman and art educator Liliana Friesel Elkouss on Sept. 21 at La Cucina at the Market (half-block west of the Reading Terminal Market). Join the two as they discuss the rich flavors of Latin American dishes, traditional elements of Kosher cooking, and how to expertly infuse these two seemingly different cuisines into one excellent meal.

(💵 $75-$100, ⌚ Sept. 21, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., 📍 1206 Arch St., 🌐 philahispanicchamber.org/chef-tasting)

For the latest updates, follow @dinelatino_phl on Instagram and @dinelatino.phl on Facebook.