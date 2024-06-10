Treat dad to a Father’s Day feast at these 7 Philadelphia restaurants

June 16 is the day to celebrate dads, uncles, grandfathers, or whoever your paternal figures may be. And nothing’s better than spending Father’s Day enjoying a meal with that leading man.

With Father’s Day right around the corner, here are eight Philadelphia restaurants and bars offering brunch, dinner, and drink specials. Consider beermosas and mini golf, brunch on the Delaware River, or free salsa dancing classes with the guest of honor.

Just be sure to get reservations in soon — seats are filling up fast.

Randy and Ruby Rucker at River Twice. Read more Amanda Rucker

In East Passyunk, River Twice invites guests to an elevated outdoor celebration this Father’s Day. Celebrate dad with steakhouse classics. The pre-fixe dinner includes blue crab salad toast with asparagus and horseradish gribiche, shells and St. Malachi cheese with fried onions and summer truffle, and dry-aged New York strip with cauliflower gratin and sauce forestière. Finish off with butterscotch pudding with salted bourbon caramel for dessert. The four-course meal is $95 per person with optional additions. Reserve on Resy.

📍1601 East Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19148, 📞 267-457-3698, 🌐 rivertwicerestaurant.com

Consider a special three-course meal on North Broad Street this holiday. Dine in the dining room, bar/lounge area, or the chef’s counter at SOUTH Restaurant & Jazz Club for $55 per guest (with 20% gratuity). The menu offers a choice of appetizers including lobster tomato bisque and deviled eggs, main courses including buttermilk fried chicken and beef short ribs, and a sampler of mini desserts featuring brown sugar bread pudding, lemon meringue tart, and double chocolate brownie. Book on Resy.

Note: Guests who choose to book in the Jazz Club pay $75 per person for the three-course menu and one jazz set.

📍600 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 215-600-2049, 🌐 southjazzkitchen.com

At Libertee Grounds, you can drink hyper local beers and play mini golf. Read more Hira Qureshi

Fairmount’s one and only Asian-fusion bar with a mini golf course is offering unlimited beermosas and a free round of mini golf to all dads on Father’s Day. The promotions are just for dad, sorry kids. Make a table and mini golf tee time at exploretock.com/liberteegrounds.

📍1600 W. Girard Ave. Suite C5, Philadelphia, PA 19130, 📞 267-324-3487, 🌐 liberteegrounds.com

Advertisement

Sail on the Delaware River for Father’s Day brunch with City Cruises Philadelphia. Score sweeping views of Ben Franklin Bridge and waterfront, and enjoy an afternoon with a brunch buffet featuring French toast bake and scrambled eggs, for $85 per adult and $70 per child. There will also be DJ entertainment, bottomless mimosas, and a cash bar. Hop aboard the cruise at 11:30 a.m. for a two-hour ride.

There is also a special dinner at 5 p.m. for $103 per adult and child, with birria-style chicken and Caribbean jerk braised pork on the menu. Book tickets online.

📍401 South Christopher Columbus BoulevardPhiladelphia, Pa. 19106, 🌐 cityexperiences.com/philadelphia/city-cruises/fathers-day-brunch-cruises

Joshua Scheid, Beverage Manager makes a Royal Martini, at Rex at the Royal, in Philadelphia, Wednesday, August 22, 2023. Read more Jessica Griffin / Staff Photographer

This Southern-style restaurant in Center City is celebrating Father’s Day with mimosa and old fashioned flights. A $15 mimosa flight lands you three drinks: pear ginger, blood orange, and kumquat water ice mimosas. For $18, enjoy three old fashioneds with Old Grand Dad Bottled in Bond, Eigashima Akashi Ume, and Sojourner Barrell Select #2 whiskey and bourbon libations.

📍1524 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19146, 267-319-1366, 🌐 rexphl.com

Customers take a seat outside at Sor Ynez in the Norris Square neighborhood on Friday, September 10, 2021. Read more YONG KIM / Staff Photographer

Norris Square’s upscale Mexican restaurant, that prepares its own handmade corn tortillas, is offering one free Michelada cocktail for dads all day long. Stop in with dad for his free drink and one of their breakfast tacos, stuffed with a scramble of egg, chorizo, black beans, Oaxaca cheese, and serrano pepper. The tacos come two to an order, with salsa verde, avocado, and crema.

📍1800 N. American St. Unit G, Philadelphia, PA 19122, 📞 215-309-2582, 🌐 sorynez.com

Put some fire under papa’s feet and bring him to a free Salsa dancing class and dance party at Fringe Bar in Old City. Salsa class is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. followed by a dance party until 8 p.m.

📍140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19106, 📞 215-375-7744, 🌐 fringebarphilly.com