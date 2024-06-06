Here’s where to find outdoor dining in the Pennsylvania suburbs

Summer is near, which means it’s prime time for al fresco dining. While Philadelphia offers many restaurant options, don’t overlook the picturesque and comfortable seating available in the suburbs. From Bala Cynwyd to West Chester, there’s no shortage of restaurants offering setups for leisurely sipping cocktails and munching on appetizers outdoors.

Here’s a look at some of the best restaurants and bars for outdoor dining and drinking in the Philadelphia suburbs.

The roof deck at the Media location of the popular pan-Asian restaurant Azie offers a view of the town. The full menu is available outside, featuring sushi, lobster mac and cheese, salads, bulgogi spring rolls, and shrimp tempura. Reservations are encouraged, especially on weekends.

📍217 W. State St., Media, Pa. 19063, 🌐 azie-restaurant.com, 📷 @aziemedia

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis at the Skytop Garden, which sits above the Conshohocken location of the reliable Great American Pub. Order burgers, including the Cajun spice-rubbed charbroiled beef burger and a turkey burger topped with basil-spinach pesto, or brick-oven pizzas, including the Philly cheesesteak and buffalo chicken, to share. Note that it operates weather-permitting.

📍123 Fayette St., Conshohocken, Pa. 19428, 🌐 thegreatamericanpub.com, 📷 @greatamericanpub

The Landing Kitchen, an all-day cafe created by Nicholas Elmi and Fia Berisha at the riverside redevelopment of the Pencoyd Ironworks.,on July 10, 2021. Read more CHARLES FOX / Staff Photographer

From Top Chef Nick Elmi, The Landing Kitchen’s spacious patio offers riverfront views in Bala Cynwyd. Enjoy cafe favorites such as coffee, tea, burgers, bagels, grain bowls, and more.

📍617 Righters Ferry Road., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. 19004, 🌐 thelandingkitchen.com, 📷 @the_landing_pa

Ardmore hotspot Lola’s Garden from FCM Hospitality (who run Morgan’s Pier, Harpers Garden, and more) is an indoor-outdoor restaurant with a beer-and-wine-garden vibe. The spacious patio is the place to sit for a spread of buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches and duck fat fries, gnocchi with roasted butternut squash sauce, wood-fried trout, braised short ribs, and more. Consider the “Penicillin” cocktail (made with Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve, a splash of Laphroig whiskey, lemon, honey and ginger) to accompany your meal.

📍51 St. Georges Road, Ardmore., Pa. 19003, 🌐 lolasgardenrestaurant.com, 📷 @Lolasgardenardmore

In Narberth, happy hour is best enjoyed on the patio. Sip on $5 house martinis and cosmos and munch on fish and chips as you relax on the cushioned chairs at Pub of Penn Valley.

📍863 Montgomery Ave., Narberth, Pa. 19072, 🌐 pubofpennvalley.com, 📷 @pubofpennvalley

In Lansdale, consider Stove & Tap’s outdoor patio for brunch with huevos rancheros and brisket omelet on the brunch menu. There are tables to fit four to six people with comfortable seating in the patio adjacent to this suburban restaurant.

📍329 W Main St., Lansdale, Pa. 19446, 🌐 stoveandtap-lansdale.com, 📷 @stoveandtap

Sip on diverse lagers, IPAs, sangrias, martinis, and more with views of Downingtown at East Branch Brewing Company’s rooftop patio. There are tables with umbrellas, a bar, and a lounge area with a fireplace. This Chester County brewery offers happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday to Friday, featuring crispy cheese fries, fried Brussel sprouts with maple garlic sauce and bleu cheese crumbles, and smoked wings.

📍202 East Lancaster Ave., 2nd Floor, Downingtown, Pa. 19335, 🌐 eastbranchbrewing.com, 📷 @eastbranchbrewing

There’s a dedicated bar on the roof of this downtown West Chester Mexican spot. Mas Mexicali Cantina is first-come, first-served and offers tacos, enchiladas, burritos, nachos, margaritas, and more.

📍102 E. Market St., West Chester, Pa. 19382, 🌐 masmexicali.com, 📷 @masmexicalicantina

Consider Black Powder Tavern for patio seating. Read more Courtesy of Black Powder Tavern

With umbrellas for shaded seating, dining on the patio at Black Powder Tavern is a no-brainer. Enjoy live music on Friday nights and share plates of chicken wings and crispy calamari at this Chester County restaurant.

📍1164 Valley Forge Road, Wayne, Pa. 19807, 🌐 blackpowdertavern.com, 📷 @blackpowdertavern

In Conshohocken, score backyard seating with a patio deck and lower level yard tables at Jasper’s Backyard. Dig into $9 lunch specials such as pulled pork sliders and Caesar salad wraps from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., and watch the game on the big screen above.

📍101 E 7th Ave, Conshohocken, Pa. 19428, 🌐 jaspersbackyard.com, 📷 @jaspersbackyard

Right by the marina on Darby Creek, Stinger’s offers picturesque waterfront views for lunch, dinner, or drinks. Snag a table at this Ridley Park restaurant, dig into steak salads and crab cake sandwiches, and watch boats and wildlife from John Heinz Refuge nearby.

📍401 S. Swarthmore Ave., Ridley Park, Pa. 19078, 🌐 stingerssecane.com/the-waterfront.html, 📷 @stingerswaterfront