12 restaurants with great brunch in the Pennsylvania and New Jersey ‘burbs

When it comes to brunch, there’s no wrong order. Whether you’re a fan of fluffy short stacks or crave the savory goodness of shrimp and grits, the Philadelphia area affers a brunch experience that knows no bounds.

In the Pennsylvania suburbs, you'll find breakfast tacos, cinnamon-maple-caramel swirl pancakes, and chicken and waffles with bacon bits tucked inside. Just across the bridge in New Jersey, brunch lovers can savor chilaquiles, crème brûlée French toast, biscuits, and even paneer-stuffed omelets.

From Drexel Hill, Pa., to Blackwood, N.J., the region is dotted with restaurants perfect to get your brunch on, complete with cups of coffee and bottomless mimosas. Here’s a guide to some of the best spots:

Pennsylvania suburbs

FoodChasers’ Kitchen

Nestled near the Elkins Park train station, FoodChasers’ Kitchen is a go-to for soul food classics. Regulars and celebrities alike, including like Jalen Hurts and Lizzo, stop by to enjoy grits five different ways, French toast with fried chicken or shrimp, buttermilk biscuits, and hearty breakfast sandwiches and bowls. And if brunch for you means a cheesesteak, the menu offers salmon, creamy chicken, mushroom, and a special creation by Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts himself.

📍7852 Montgomery Ave., Elkins Park, Pa 19027, 📞 215-758-2078, 🌐 foodchaserskitchen.com

Tank & Libby’s

Start your day early at Tank & Libby’s, where breakfast begins at 7 a.m. daily. Known for its breakfast tacos featuring bacon, guac, salsa roja, and cheddar wrapped in flour tortillas, the menu also offers omelets, French toast, and chicken and waffles with bacon bits baked inside. Plus, the Pilgrim Gardens shopping center spot serves La Colombe coffee on tap.

📍1011 Pontiac Road, Drexel Hill, Pa. 19026, 📞 484-455-7527, 🌐 tankandlibbys.com

The Wine Bar at Lola's Garden in Suburban Square, Ardmore, on July 13, 2024. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

Lola’s Garden

The suburban sibling to Morgan’s Pier and Harper’s Garden, Lola’s Garden offers a comfortable indoor and outdoor dining in Suburban Square. Enjoy eggs Benedict with grilled capicola, or a buttermilk biscuit board with house-made jam or pimento cheese. Brunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

📍51 St. Georges Road, Ardmore, Pa. 19003, 📞 484-412-8011, 🌐 lolasgardenrestaurant.com

EmJ’s Cafe

This family-run BYOB in Berwyn offers a cozy, home-away-from-home experience with plenty of gluten-free options. From crab cake Benedict to banana berry French toast, there’s something for everyone, including the indulgent “Chunky Monkey” Belgian waffle topped with vanilla cream, bananas, and chocolate chips.

📍814 Lancaster Ave., Berwyn, Pa. 19312, 📞 610-644-8275, 🌐 emjscafe.com

The Silverspoon

A Wayne favorite, The Sliverspoon serves brunch exclusively on weekends from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy eggs Benedict, buttermilk pancakes, and an acai parfait inside or ontheir charming outdoor patio. Don’t miss the caramelized bacon egg and cheese sandwiches, watermelon salad, seasonal quiche, avocado BLT, and more.

📍503 W. Lancaster Ave., Wayne, 📞 610-688-7646, 🌐 silverspoonwayne.com

G-Lodge Cafe

A Phoenixville staple since 1928, G-Lodge Cafe is the perfect roadside stop between Philly and Reading. Venture out to the Pheonixville restaurant, which appeared in M. Night Shyamalan’s “The Happening,” for breakfast classics, including prime rib and eggs, buttermilk pancakes, and chicken and waffles.

📍1371 Valley Forge Road, Phoenixville, Pa. 19460, 📞 610-933-1646, 🌐 glodgecafe.com

Breakfast tacos at Camden's La Ingrata, served during weekend brunch. Read more Karla Torres

New Jersey suburbs

La Ingrata

Owned by chef couple Karla Torres and Ernesto Ventura, La Ingrata in Camden brings the flavors of Mexico City to the Philly area. The two recently added weekend brunch to the menu with chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and breakfast pizza. And if breakfast tacos are the move, La Ingrata offers the some of the best in the Philly area.

📍1999 Federal St., Camden, N.J. 08105, 📞 856-203-3424, 🌐 laingratacamden.com

Café Le Jardin

In Audubon, Café Le Jardin offers all-day brunch on Sundays, featuring eggs Benedict, crème brûlée French toast, beef bourguignon omelets, escargot, frog legs, roasted lamb rack, and more. Chef-owner Richard “Todd” Cusack’s French cafe is perfect for a leisurely meal paired with lattes or chocolat chaud (hot chocolate). Reservations are recommended.

📍34 W Merchant St., Audubon, N.J. 08106, 📞 856-617-4800, 🌐 cafelejardin.com

The Whole Cogan sandwich at Blair Mountain Biscuit Co., 700 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood. Read more Michael Klein / Staff

Blair Mountain Biscuit

Baked goods are an essential addition to the brunch spread, and over in Blackwood there’s one place that specializes in fluffy, hot biscuits. At Blair Mountain Biscuit, you’ll find drop biscuits with herb gravy and pimento cheese or ones stuffed with egg and house-made sausage, fried chicken and mac and cheese, or vegan mushroom scrapple in a sandwich. For something sweet, the restaurant offers a thick-cut battered brioche French toast topped with a berry sauce and a dollop of whipped cream.

📍700 S. Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, N.J. 08012, 📞 856-302-1943, 🌐 biscuitshacknj.com

Wilson’s Restaurant & Jazz Lounge

On Sundays, Wilson’s Restaurant & Jazz Lounge serves brunch with side of R&B. Enjoy chicken and waffles, steak and eggs, deep-fried lobster tail and grits, strawberry shortcake, and more as local artists perform. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chef Milly Medley from Season 14 and 17 of the hit TV show “Hell’s Kitchen” is at the helm of the kitchen for the “I Love R&B Brunch,” which features margarita towers, Long Island, and mimosa towers and rum punch. The menu is a la carte, and there is no cover charge — however, parties of six people or more require a $10 deposit per person. Reserve tickets online.

📍709 Warwick Road, Hi-Nella, N.J. 08083, 🌐 wilsonslivemusic.com

Spicy chicken and waffles at Indeblue Read more Jerry Deutsch

Indeblue

For a shareable brunch, head to Indeblue in Cherry Hill. Their brunch thali includes samosa chaat, two entrees (think paneer tikka masala, pork vindaloo), dal makhani (lentil curry), rice, naan or roti, and gulab jamun or kheer for dessert, all served between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Prefer to go solo? Try their paneer-stuffed omelet or the spicy chicken and waffles.

📍65 Barclay Farms Shopping Center, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08034, 📞 856-230-4633, 🌐 indebluerestaurant.com

The Bistro at Haddonfield

In Haddonfield, there’s a breakfast happy hour at The Bistro from 8 to 11 a.m. on Monday to Friday. Get two eggs any style with home fries, choice of toast and coffee with breakfast sausage or bacon; short stack pancakes or French toast with coffee, breakfast sausage, or bacon; multi-grain French toast with coffee, breakfast sausage, or bacon; and Belgium waffle with coffee, breakfast sausage, or bacon for under $13. The restaurant is open starting 8 a.m. for breakfast.

📍59 East Kings Highway, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033, 📞 856-354-8006, 🌐 bistronj.com