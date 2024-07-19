Ube is popping up all over Philly’s dining scene. Here’s where to find it.

At South Street’s Banh Mi & Bottles, owner Tuan Phang shakes up multiple rounds of ube martinis each night.

JUMP TO SECTION Where to find ube in Philadelphia

The Vietnamese restaurant added the cocktail to the menu back in February, and Phang said diners love his purple-colored twist on the trendy espresso martini.

“It is a good sign when the same person or other people at the table say, ‘This is so good, I’m gonna get it for the next round,’” he said.

Phang isn’t the only chef incorporating ube into his menu. From slushies to maritozzi, the sweet purple yam is having a moment in Philly’s dining scene, driven by the boom of Filipino cuisine in the city.

Advertisement

What is ube?

Ube is a purple yam native to the Philippines. Not to be mistaken for purple sweet potatoes, the vegetable has bark-like skin and a nutty vanilla flavor, according to Food & Wine.

Ube’s distinct taste and vibrant color are what draws diners, Phang said. To make Banh Mi & Bottles’ foamy purple martini, ube condensed milk is shaken with egg white, brewed coffee from Caphe Roasters, and tequila. Phang garnishes it with three coffee beans.

The ube martini at Banh Mi & Bottles Read more Courtesy of Banh Mi & Bottles

With ube’s popularity in his home country of Vietnam, Phang wasn’t surprised that the cocktail quickly became a best seller. “I’m so used to it — we eat it; we drink it and use it in desserts,” he said. “But it is something new to the industry here in Philly. It’s finally catching on with people.”

Philly’s Filipino chefs put ube on the map

Seth Kligerman, co-founder of Forin Cafe, attributes the growing ube love to local Filipino chefs.

Since its inception in 2021, ube has had a comfortable seat on the menu at the cafe’s two locations, offering matcha ($6) and lattes ($5.50) made with an in-house ube extract syrup. This is thanks to drink ideas from Filipino co-founder Will Landicho and the ube syrup recipe from chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy.

Kligerman said the new wave of all things ube stems from the “explosion” of Filipino cuisine in Philly, with restaurants like Baby’s in Brewerytown, Tabachoy in Bella Vista, and Perla in East Passyunk putting Filipino flavors on the local culinary map and inspiring other chefs to add it to their menus.

Anies, however, was hesitant to put ube on the menu at his Filipino restaurant at first. “I started seeing it everywhere, and I didn’t want to just use low-hanging fruit,” he said. But ultimately, he decided as one of the voices of Filipino food and culture in Philly, he could share the importance of the vegetable past its trendiness.

“I feel very defensive of Filipino food, and I do think that when ube is utilized I want people to know that it’s from the Philippines,” Anies said. “It is so iconically purple, and people are like, ‘What makes it purple?’ so it’s been a cool way to be able to educate our guests about something that is inherently Filipino.”

The Ube Sundae (purple yam ice cream, coconut caramel, puffed rice) at Tabachoy, 932 S 10th St. on Feb. 15, 2023. Read more Charles Fox / Staff Photographer

At Tabachoy, folks can find a swirl of ube soft serve topped with coconut caramel and puffed rice in a tin cup, accompanied by a crunchy turon or banana spring roll. Anies is also working on an ube calamansi (Filipino lime) tart that he hopes to add to the menu soon.

“It’s the two pieces of produce that are most highlighted, most well-known within Filipino produce that I wanted to marry within a tart [featuring] beautiful yellow-orange hues and swirls of purple,” he said.

For Kathy Mirano, seeing diners embrace ube has been a “dream come true.”

The owner of Tambayan decided to launch an ube “soft serve” for the Reading Terminal Ice Cream Festival with regulars demanding an ice cream with the Filipino purple yam flavor she’s captured in her macarons. The soft serve is more of a sorbet, she said, with a homemade ube gelato mix that’s whipped by hand with water and churned in an ice cream machine. It’s offered as is or as a twist with a mango flavor, in a cup or waffle cone, topped with sprinkles or a macaron ($8-$13).

“I’m happy to share ube with my fellow Filipino diners, but it’s nice to see American diners enjoying ube and getting to know the taste of it,” she said.

Ube maritozzi at Wim Cafe Read more Courtesy of Wim Cafe

More ube sweets, please

And the creations don’t stop there as Philadelphians want more of the Filipino purple yam.

Within Yowie Hotel’s Wim Cafe, Forin also offers menu items including an ube maritozzi, a puffy brioche bun filled with a generous heaping of ube whipped cream that plays off the bright yellow specks of lemon zest sprinkled atop ($5). On hot days, folks can score a non-boozy ube piña colada slushie, made of a piña colada mix and ube syrup, with the option to add a shot of espresso or matcha ($8).

Over in Chinatown, Matcha Panda Cafe diverges from green tea to purple yam with freshly baked cream puffs filled with taro and ube cream ($5.25 a piece). ReAnimator, the multi-location coffee shop, announced in June that the seasonal on-and-off-again ube latte graduated to a permanent offering status.

Director of coffee Matt Scottoline said people just couldn’t get enough of their latte sweetened with a homemade ube and vanilla extract syrup.

“People [in Philly] really love ube,” he said.

Ube slushie at Wim Cafe Read more Courtesy of Wim Cafe

Where to find ube in Philadelphia

Banh Mi & Bottles

📍712-14 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-800-1533, 🌐 banhmiandbottles.com

Tabachoy

📍932 South 10th St. Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-315-8720, 🌐 tabachoyphilly.com

Wim Cafe

📍226 South St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19147, 📞 215-398-5965, 🌐 wimcafe.com

Advertisement

Forin Cafe

📍2525 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 forincafe.com

📍2041 Coral St., Suite 2, Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 🌐 forincafe.com

Matcha Panda Cafe

📍202 N 9th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 267-710-1166, 🌐 matchapanda.com/menu

Tambayan

📍45 N 12th St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19107, 📞 215-800-8844 🌐 tambayanphilly.com

ReAnimator

📍1523 E. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19125, 📞 215-425-5805, 🌐 reanimatorcoffee.com

📍 3118 Richmond St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19134, 📞 215-595-2574, 🌐 reanimatorcoffee.com

📍 310 Master St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19122, 📞 267-758-6264, 🌐 reanimatorcoffee.com