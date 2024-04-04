Best places to eat and drink in University City

Nestled among the academic giants of UPenn and Drexel, University City buzzes with the energy of Philadelphia’s students, newcomers, and visitors. Amidst study sessions and during neighborhood explorations, hunger inevitably strikes.

Thankfully, the neighborhood, just a 15-minute drive west of the Schuylkill River from Center City, boasts an eclectic mix of cafes, bars, and restaurants. From the kick of spicy Korean fried chicken and the fizz of espresso tonics to the decadence of traditional Palestinian dishes like knafeh, a syrupy sweet shredded phyllo dough filled with cheese, and smooth pints of Guinness and other local brews at cozy Irish pubs, there’s something to satisfy every craving.

Gather your crew and venture into this West Philadelphia neighborhood to chow down on some of the city’s best eats.

Quick bites

Makkah Market

Pop into Walnut Street’s buzzy 24-hour Makkah Market at any hour for quick, hearty meals like lamb stew, chicken tawook, and kufta kebab, all for $10 or less. Choose from baklava, rice pudding, and other sweets in the refrigerated display case for dessert and enjoy your finds to-go or in the upstairs dining area.

📍4249 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-382-1821, 🌐 makkahmarketpa.com

Saad’s Halal Restaurant

University City’s Saad’s is home to the Chicken Shish Tawook Maroosh, a sandwich writer Alexandra Jones calls “possibly the perfect sandwich” for its mix of flavors and generous size. At $14, enjoy this halal hoagie in Saad’s cozy setting with friends.

📍4500 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19139-4587, 📞 215-222-7223, 🌐 saadhalal.com

Bonchon

In the spacious University City location of national chain Bonchon, you’ll find hand-battered, double-fried Korean fried chicken coated in a spicy or soy garlic housemade sauce with a side of pickled radish or coleslaw. Add takoyaki (fried octopus dumplings) or shrimp shumai (dumplings, available steamed or fried) with honey Dijon dressing for a complete meal.

📍3836 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 484-238-0429, 🌐 bonchon.com

Cafes

Madis Coffee Roasters

Since opening in November 2021, Madis Coffee House has served up a variety of iced and hot beverages, from chocolate syrup-laden iced espresso called Mochaccino to warming butterscotch caramel lattes and matcha. You can also order loose-leaf teas like lemon and ginger or licorice and peppermint as you work or read in this sunny cafe.

📍3527 Lancaster Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19130, 📞 215-222-1511, 🌐 madiscoffee.com

Green Line Cafe

Green Line Roasters serves micro-batch (five pounds) coffee beans from their solar-powered facility at three West Philly brick-and-mortars, two locations inside UPenn buildings, one in Center City, and one in Queen Village. Enter the green building on 45th and Locust Streets or Baltimore Avenue to cozy up with a mocha, Americano, latte, cappuccino, hot cocoa, or tea. Snack on muffins, house-baked cookies, Four World Bakery croissants, or savory sandwiches.

📍4426 Locust St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104 and 4239 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-222-3431, 🌐 greenlinecafe.com

ReAnimator

Inside the breezy University City ReAnimator location, discover one of Philly’s best espresso tonics — an earthy, berry-flavored espresso poured into a cup of Fever-Tree tonic water over ice. But if that doesn’t sound appealing, explore its menu of drip coffees and lattes. And be sure to try seasonal drinks like the ube latte or blackberry sage tonic.

📍4705 Pine St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19143, 📞 215-921-5953, 🌐 reanimatorcoffee.com

Maison Sweet

Maison Sweet, from Chinatown’s A La Mousse dessert spot, is a bright, modern patisserie offering colorful coffee and matcha drinks, like the fluffy white mocha vanilla and strawberry matcha lattes. Bubble teas, including peach oolong and passionfruit lychee, are also on the menu. Pair your drink of choice with taro mille crepes, strawberry tiramisu, or other sweet treats.

📍2930 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 🌐 instagram.com/maisonsweet_usa

Restaurants

White Dog Cafe

Brunch at White Dog Cafe in University City with pork belly Benedict or cannoli churro waffles in the lush “Solarium” room. For dinner, head to the dog-themed “Wine Cellar” room for dishes like spicy bolognese, roasted half chicken with lemon pecan butter sauce, or an Impossible cheeseburger. No matter what whimsical dog-themed room you book a table in, you’ll want to stay for dessert — indulge in the vanilla bean creme brulee, strawberry shortcake torte, or citrus panna cotta.

📍3420 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-386-9224, 🌐 whitedog.com/universitycity

Renata’s Kitchen

When you dine at Yasser and Kate Aiq’s homey Renata’s Kitchen, you’re invited to a hearty Palestinian feast. Bring your family and friends for cozy indoor and comfy outdoor dining where French toast with mango-pineapple chutney, shakshuka, and falafel platters fill the table at brunch. During dinner, folks can savor 26-hour harissa-marinated chicken with grilled pita and zaa’tar-crusted branzino with hand-rolled maftool (Palestinian caviar-sized whole wheat pearls). Popping in for something sweet is solid move too, when knafeh Nablusi (a cheese-filled shredded phyllo pastry with sweet syrup) and basbousa (a semolina coconut cake with honey and preserved sweet lemon) are on the dessert menu.

📍3940 Baltimore Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 267-275-8254, 🌐 renatas-kitchen.com

Walnut Street Cafe

Located near the Schuylkill Expressway, Walnut Street Cafe boasts a golden hour menu, available Tuesday to Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m., offering a delightful dining experience in the dining room or on the patio.. Enjoy dishes like whipped ricotta with strawberries and balsamic on grilled bread or Calabrian chili buffalo wings paired with drinks priced between $5 and $9, like the Pom Queen cocktail (gin, pomegranate, mint, and triple sec sipper). The all-day menu features dishes such as beet and pomegranate salad, steak frites, and summer squash lasagna.

📍2929 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-867-8067, 🌐 walnutstreetcafe.com

Louie Louie

After a visit to The Rotunda or Penn Live Arts, stop by Louie Louie for your post-show nightcap. Consider the decadent dark chocolate truffle tart accompanied by vanilla Chantilly cream and orange caramel, paired with a glass of Terrasous Rivesaltes wine. The sundae, packed with dulce de leche and vanilla ice cream, a chocolate brownie, a chocolate chip cookie, chocolate sauce, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and fresh berries, is a good post-show treat, too.

📍3611 Walnut St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 267-805-8585, 🌐 louielouie.restaurant

Bars

New Deck Tavern

Head down Sansom Street to New Deck Tavern for 28 rotating beer taps and good pub grub. Chug a pint of Guinness and dig into popular menu items like cheesesteak eggrolls and Shepard’s pie. You’ll find Quizzo on Wednesday nights — the 36-year-old Irish pub was the first bar to host Quzzio in the city. Plus, karaoke on Thursdays, live acoustic music sessions on Fridays and Saturdays, and 13 big screens to watch your favorite teams from local sports to European soccer games.

📍3408 Sansom St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-386-4600, 🌐 newdecktavern.com

Smokey Joe’s

Smokey Joe’s, also known as the “Pennstitution,” is the original haunt for UPenn folks. “[Penn consists] of 16 institutions of higher learning and personal enlightenment — 17 if you include Smokey Joe’s,” former president Gerald Ford said in his 1975 commencement address. At the wood bar, order a dark rum and ginger beer cocktail or a green tea shot with whiskey and peach schnapps — a Penn special — with an order of pizza. Note: The bar is open till 2 a.m. but the kitchen closes at 10 p.m.

📍210 S 40th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-222-0770, 🌐 smokeyjoesbar.com

Local 44

Local 44 features a plenty of local brews, including Love City Brewing and 2SP Brewing Company lagers, Carbon Copy mote (hoppy table beer), Tonewood Brewing IPA, and Two Locals brown ale. You could also opt for the restaurant and bar’s The Underdog, a pint of lager and a shot of Underberg bitters, lemon radler, a lager with lemonade, or Banana Weizen, a German wheat beer with banana juice (coming to the menu next week). Sake, wines, and cocktails are also on the bar menu, along with non-alcoholic beverages including a Ghia aperitif spritz cocktail and Guinness 0.

📍4333 Spruce St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19104, 📞 215-222-2337, 🌐 local44beerbar.com