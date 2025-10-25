The OY/YO statue is coming back

I recently visited my favorite piece of Philly public art, at my favorite New Jersey sculpture garden.

No longer at its home outside the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History on the corner of Fifth and Market Streets, the bright “Lamborghini yellow” sculpture that then-curator Josh Perelman called “an ongoing love letter to the city,” had gone away for some R & R — removal and refurbishment.

Installed in 2022, the work by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist Deborah Kass quickly became one of our city’s most selfied spots — right up there with that bell just across Independence Mall.

It was only supposed to be here a year, but it stayed around (although the museum is hopeful, it’s still not officially permanent).

After years on the busy corner (and all those field-tripping middle-schoolers climbing on it) the museum scheduled a removal in May of the eight foot tall Y and O letters for freshening up, planned to coincide with the continuing construction along Market Street through Old City.

Now, after a few months at the Johnson Atelier at Grounds for Sculpture in New Jersey, the two giant letters are both as good as new and are scheduled to be reinstalled this Saturday.

Weitzman president and CEO Dan Tadmor, looking forward to its return to their corner heading into the nation’s 250th says, “Deborah Kass’s OY/YO celebrates the spirit of a city that’s always spoken in its own voice: bold, funny, and full of heart.”