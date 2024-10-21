Blue, Red | Scene Through the Lens

With just 15 days before Election Day, the presidential campaigns are making their closing pitches to voters, zeroing in on our battleground state and we are seeing a lot of both candidates and their surrogates.

This past week President Biden, the First Lady, former President Trump, and JD Vance were all in Philadelphia and the collar counties.

The flags above were at a Republicans for Harris event in Bucks County.

And also in Bucks County yesterday, Donald Trump made french fries and worked the drive-thru window at a McDonald’s.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: