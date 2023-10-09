Show me the Franklins | Scene Through the Lens

The city celebrated the 300th anniversary of Ben Franklin’s arrival in Philadelphia last week, as a 17-year-old coming from Boston. Among his many other accomplishments, he bought the Pennsylvania Gazette at age 23, and made it the most successful newspaper in the colonies.

My love of history - and Philadelphia - manifests itself in many ways in my own newspaper photographs. Nowhere was that more on display when I spent a year photographing all things Franklin for publication in January 2006 to mark Franklin’s 300th birthday.

More than 500 of those photos were processed through a software app to build a 1,200-image montage portrait than took up the entire front page of The Inquirer.

With this year’s Franklin anniversary, it was published again.

It included busts of Ben Franklin, the Ben Franklin Bridge, faces of his wannabes — even the Franklinia alatamaha blossom.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: