Photography
Time to decide | Scene Through the Lens

Philadelphia's 100th mayor

Monitors are reflected in glass windows of the KYW Newsradio studios as Democrat Cherelle Parker and Republican David Oh meet in their only debate before tomorrow's mayoral election.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker is all but guaranteed to win Tuesday’s mayoral election against Republican David Oh thanks to Philly’s overwhelmingly - as in 7-1 - Democratic voter edge. If elected, Oh would be the first Republican mayor in Philadelphia since 1952.

The race all started back in March, on “Petition Day,” when all city candidates had to submit paperwork to get on the primary election ballot.

There were 13 mayoral candidates then - twelve Democrats and Oh. Parker came out on top of the field of twelve back in May, and she and Oh met last month in their only debate.

We’ll know tomorrow.

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color: