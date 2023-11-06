Time to decide | Scene Through the Lens

Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker is all but guaranteed to win Tuesday’s mayoral election against Republican David Oh thanks to Philly’s overwhelmingly - as in 7-1 - Democratic voter edge. If elected, Oh would be the first Republican mayor in Philadelphia since 1952.

The race all started back in March, on “Petition Day,” when all city candidates had to submit paperwork to get on the primary election ballot.

There were 13 mayoral candidates then - twelve Democrats and Oh. Parker came out on top of the field of twelve back in May, and she and Oh met last month in their only debate.

We'll know tomorrow.

