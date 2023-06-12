Out, and in | Scene Through the Lens
June galleries
Two galleries from the past week.
Thousands of people celebrated queerness and the start of Pride Month at the Pride March and Festival in Center City last Sunday
» READ MORE: Philly's Pride March and Festival in pictures
Two days later, I was in New Hampshire where former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced his run for president at a town hall, his second try for the White House. He lost to former President Donald Trump in the state’s first-in-the-nation primary in 2016.
» READ MORE: Chris Christie pictured at launch of his 2024 presidential campaign
Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:
» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column