Skip to content
Photography
Link copied to clipboard

All in how you see it | Scene Through the Lens

Seeing things differently

March 13, 2023: A worker in a nearby building calls it a flame, while to some it’s a duckpin bowling pin. Seeing it in its full 51-foot size, with the accompanying six-foot- high glob of paint on the sidewalk below, it is easier to recognize the Claes Oldenburg sculpture “Paint Torch” outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts as a brush lifted into the sky “in a depiction of the act of painting a picture.” Installed in 2011, Oldenburg’s work honors the act of painting, but its form also doubles “as a torch and a symbol of liberty in homage to the city’s historical significance as the birthplace of America,” PAFA says.
March 13, 2023: A worker in a nearby building calls it a flame, while to some it’s a duckpin bowling pin. Seeing it in its full 51-foot size, with the accompanying six-foot- high glob of paint on the sidewalk below, it is easier to recognize the Claes Oldenburg sculpture “Paint Torch” outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts as a brush lifted into the sky “in a depiction of the act of painting a picture.” Installed in 2011, Oldenburg’s work honors the act of painting, but its form also doubles “as a torch and a symbol of liberty in homage to the city’s historical significance as the birthplace of America,” PAFA says.Read moreTom Gralish / Staff Photographer

This week marked the third anniversary from the date when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Looking back, here are three image galleries from the early days.

More subtle scenes of the crisis, in the suburbs, beyond the often-seen closed businesses in downtown Philadelphia:

Creative reminders of six foot social distancing:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column

Published 
    Tom Gralish
    I am a staff photographer concentrating on local news and feature photo stories with an emphasis on politics, history, and the arts.