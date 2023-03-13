All in how you see it | Scene Through the Lens

This week marked the third anniversary from the date when the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Looking back, here are three image galleries from the early days.

More subtle scenes of the crisis, in the suburbs, beyond the often-seen closed businesses in downtown Philadelphia:

Advertisement

Creative reminders of six foot social distancing:

Since 1998, a black-and-white photo has appeared every Monday in staff photographer Tom Gralish’s “Scene Through the Lens” photo column in The Inquirer’s local news section. Here are the most recent, in color:

» SEE MORE: Archived columns and Twenty years of a photo column