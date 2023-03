All in how you see it | Scene Through the Lens

March 13, 2023: A worker in a nearby building calls it a flame, while to some it’s a duckpin bowling pin. Seeing it in its full 51-foot size, with the accompanying six-foot- high glob of paint on the sidewalk below, it is easier to recognize the Claes Oldenburg sculpture “Paint Torch” outside the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts as a brush lifted into the sky “in a depiction of the act of painting a picture.” Installed in 2011, Oldenburg’s work honors the act of painting, but its form also doubles “as a torch and a symbol of liberty in homage to the city’s historical significance as the birthplace of America,” PAFA says. Read more